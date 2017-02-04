Genelec 8430A Audio-over-IP SAM™ Studio Monitor Receives NAMM Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award

— Active monitor pioneer continues to earn accolades —



— 8430A is the first studio monitor enabling direct monitoring of audio-over-IP streams, and the first to support AES67 and RAVENNA standards —





NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for over 35 years, is proud to announce that its 8430A Audio-over-IP SAM™ Studio Monitor has received a NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Studio Monitor Technology category. Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the awards celebrate the best in professional audio and sound production. The 32nd Annual TEC Awards were presented Saturday, January 21, 2017, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.



Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director, stated, “We thank all the voters who selected the 8430A as a leader in monitoring technology. The 8430A enables direct monitoring of audio-over-IP stream content, and it is the first studio monitor on the market supporting AES67 and RAVENNA standards. This was a pioneering, market-driven solution, and users have responded very positively.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

Based on RAVENNA technology for audio transport over IP networks, and fully AES67-compatible, the 8430 is the culmination of many years of intense research that included feedback from leading engineers and producers in the recording and broadcast sectors. In recent years, much has happened in the world of audio-over-IP, including the publication of the AES67 interoperability standard in 2013. AES67 is now fast gaining acceptance as an industry standard and is rapidly establishing audio-over-IP in the mainstream.

For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.

