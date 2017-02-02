Pro Sound Effects Releases SUBMERGED Sound Effects Library

Brooklyn, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released its latest library, Submerged. Featuring 230 sound effects recorded using a hydrophone (underwater microphone), Submerged is a boutique collection of underwater sounds that enables sound professionals to harness the unique sonic properties of water in any audio project.

Submerged includes uniquely captured sound effects such as underwater fireworks explosions, cyclones, air releases, and cracking ice, as well as fundamental water sounds including bubbling, bubble streams, splashing, rushing/dripping water and an assortment of underwater vocalizations needed for any underwater scene. Created in collaboration with Colin Hart and Joseph DiMarco of Big Tree Media, the library is designed to provide possibilities for otherworldly sound design with distinct underwater actions and immersive perspectives.

"Hydrophones opened up a whole new world of sonic experiences to us," says Colin Hart, recordist of Submerged. "This library offers a deep dive into our discoveries packaged as instantly usable sound effects." As an additional resource to supplement Submerged, Hart has also published an informative guide to hydrophone recording strategies on the PSE Blog entitled "Tips for Recording Underwater Sound Effects with a Hydrophone."

SUBMERGED KEY FEATURES:

230 hydrophonic recordings in mono & stereo

24-bit/96kHz broadcast .wav files (1.3GB)

Descriptive embedded metadata

100% Royalty-Free

Download or flash drive delivery (+$40)

Free Sampler available for download (4 sounds, 45MB)

View Submerged Library Full Features & Download Free Sampler

PRICING:

The Submerged sound effects library is available now at $79 for a one-user lifetime license. A free sampler including four WAV files selected from the library is available for immediate download at prosoundeffects.com/submerged.

2+ users? Contact licensing@prosoundeffects.com.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® develops the most useful sound effects libraries for next level media production. Audio professionals in post, games, film and television rely on PSE libraries to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and produce better sound. PSE libraries span the sonic spectrum, are continually updated and accessible 24/7 online, on drive, and from any computer. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE continues to push the industry forward with the Hybrid Sound Effects Library™, Freelancer Program, flexible multi-user licensing and client-driven library development.

