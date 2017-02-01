Appear TV Features X10/X20 Ultra High-Speed Networking Platform at CSTB 2017

MOSCOW, February 1, 2017– Appear TV, a leading global provider of next-generation video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming high-quality video, will demonstrate three new modules for the X10/X20 Ultra-High-Speed Video Networking hardware platform at CSTB ’17 (Booth 4-462). The expanded system, along with the three new modules, positions the company as an expert within the new high-speed, IP centric architectures that broadcasters are rapidly migrating towards. Appear TV will also showcase its ABR packager, as well the modular XC5000 chassis.

The new X10 and X20 platforms help broadcasters adopt the many benefits of IP centric operation, in their own time and with ease. The platforms offer a programmable option with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed or lightly-compressed domain. Featuring core IP security as a firewall, video monitoring, video routing and video re-multiplexing, the X10 and X20 operates as the key building blocks of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay, highly secured broadcast network. Being codec agnostic, it bridges both the natively encapsulated and MPEG_TS worlds. The three processing modules currently available allow users to customize a package to meet specific requirements: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and a scrambling card for operations that require secure content delivery.

“The range of products on display at CSTB provide expert solutions for broadcasters who are looking to keep up with the latest transmission methods, devices and formats,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “With traditional SDI infrastructure being gradually replaced by a generic IP infrastructure capable of handling compressed and uncompressed high quality video, broadcasters need solutions to keep up with the evolving industry. The X10/X20 platform is capable of connecting a local legacy SDI network to a new high capacity IP infrastructure. When broadcasters combine the X10/X20 platform with our existing XC5000/XC51000 platform, the resulting solution is able to transport video from content generation to end viewers.”

New Modules for the X10/X20 Platform

• The IP Card features dual-redundant 10Gbps IP I/O, GUI-configurable bidirectional or unidirectional data ports, seamless input switching and cloned outputs. It supports 10G uncompressed SDI over IP and up to 6Gbps MPEG transport stream processing (de-muxing and re-muxing).

• The High-Density SDI Card offers eight 3Gbps serial digital video interfaces per module with each supporting up to one 1080p60 service, on-board SDI-to-IP and IP-to-SDI conversion according to SMPTE 2022/6 and 2022/7

•The Simulcrypt-compliant Scrambling Card supports scrambling of up to 2,000 services at data rates of up to 6Gbps and supports DVB-CSA and AES encryption with a dedicated Simulcrypt interface towards CA servers.

Also on display at CSTB ’17, will be Appear TV’s ABR system. The ABR product is an integrated software solution combining a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage, just-in-time packager, DRM engine and origin server as a suite of complementary elements. When running on a customer’s preferred server architecture the solution enables both operational capacity and redundancy provisioning to be re-defined simply by adding more hardware, either physically or via the cloud. The software supports a variety of different deployment architectures, including edge deployments without CDN support. Being encoding vendor agnostic, it also allows for seamless integration with third-party encoders.

Appear TV will have a complete XC5000 chassis on display at the show. The company’s modular approach enables the user to easily adopt the system to meet future operational requirements without having to completely replace the system. The unified head-end chassis can hold a wide range of purpose-built cards to handle reception from IP, ASI, DVB-C, ISDB-T, 8VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2, descrambling, encoding/transcoding, scrambling, multiplexing and all common output formats, including IP, ASI, DVB-C, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2. The chassis can be configured and monitored using its integrated web based GUI. Additionally, the system has a completely agnostic, open architecture with interfaces that include XML, SOAP and other industry standard protocols.

About Appear TV

Appear TV is based in Oslo, Norway, and has recently opened an additional office in Bangkok, Thailand. The company produces world-class equipment that enables operators to deliver professional broadcast services to millions of users around the globe. The company is dedicated to developing reliable, revenue-generating and innovative solutions for operators looking to deliver real-time content to the home. Appear TV headends are designed for modularity, high density, and flexibility. www.appeartv.com