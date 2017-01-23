EditShare Presents at “Welcome to the World of Virtual Reality”

Basingstoke, UK — January 23, 2017 —EditShare, atechnology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will present its virtual reality workflow at the sold-out “Welcome to the World of Virtual Reality” event on February 8, 2017 in Soho, London. The evening will feature experts from Alchemy VR, Rewind, The Mill and Halo, who will share insights gained from mounting their own VR projects. Joining the lineup is EditShare’s Jim Pierson. His presentation, “Don’t panic, it’s all good under the hood,” demystifies managing virtual reality content using future-proof platforms EditShare XStream EFS storage and Flow production asset management. EditShare VR workflow solutions support the production of immersive 360-degree content including: logging of rushes, creating proxies of raw footage and stitched media as well as integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro for virtual reality editing.

To register interest in future events, please visit: https://www.jigsaw24.com/fcp/content/events/content#virtualReality. For information about EditShare and virtual reality workflows, please contact sales@editshare.com.

About EditShare Flow Production Asset Management

A comprehensive asset management platform designed for production and post workflows, EditShare Flow serves as a control and indexing layer across EditShare and third-party storage and archives. It offers user-friendly tools to manage content ingest, logging, search and retrieval from storage, storyboarding and editing as well as tools to distribute content and associated metadata. The Flow Automation module simplifies complex processes such as transcoding, QC and file delivery utilising third-party solutions. Its extensive codec support, including the newly added Apple ProRes along with the full range of industry-standard Avid MXF formats, ensures seamless, efficient remote and proxy-based editing workflows.

EditShare XStream Shared Storage

The EditShare XStream shared storage range enables the world’s leading creative facilities to collaborate and deliver content on time and within budget. From capturing media in the most remote locations to managing petabytes of data for the largest media organizations, there is an XStream storage system for every scenario.

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing, and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K and virtual reality content.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

