RED, ATOMOS, G-TECHNOLOGY AND TERADEK TO HOST DIGITAL WORKFLOW HOUSE DURING SUNDANCE

RED, Atomos, G-Technology and Teradek will host the Digital Workflow House from Jan. 22-23 during the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals in Park City, Utah. The Digital Workflow House is a two-day event featuring exclusive discussions with creative and technical industry leaders, hands-on interaction with innovative technology, and networking opportunities for attendees.



The Digital Workflow House will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Treasure Mountain Inn (255 Main Street). Registration is suggested, as the panels are expected to be popular and space is limited. Filmmakers interested in coming by the Digital Workflow House can RSVP here.



A schedule of events includes:



JANUARY 22



10-11 AM: FIELD OF VIEW (panel)

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: WANDERING THE SPHERE: TELLING STORIES WITH 6 DEGREES OF FREEDOM (panel)

11:30 AM - 1 PM: DEMO OPEN HOUSE

1:30-2:30 PM: WOMEN IN FILM (panel)

3-4 PM: DEMO OPEN HOUSE



JANUARY 23

