AVerMedia 4K Capture Card Evolves with NewTek NDI™, A Live Production IP Workflow Technology

NewTek's royalty free NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bi-directionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, expensive cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while utilizing every IP video source on the network instantly.



Gone are the days of bandwidth and hardware restrictions for 4K video streaming. Coupling NDI with AVerMedia's 4K PCIe capture card, live 4K video can be accessed flawlessly over the network while the IP-based workflow simplifies the creation and distribution of high quality media production. The advantages of AVerMedia SDK incorporating NDI means network users accessing the 4K stream also gain AVerMedia 4K capture card's video processing functionalities such as resolution scaling, de-interlacing and color-space conversion.



NDI can help build an efficient live video production IP workflow infrastructure over an Ethernet network. With AVerMedia NDI-ready products, users can produce, integrate and manage multiple 4K streams on-the-fly. Without negating current SDI solutions, producers may utilize their GbE Ethernet network and transform their facility into an IP video production studio.



“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “NDI-enabled devices like the CE511-HN 4K Capture card exponentially increase the video sources available for live production creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”



AVerMedia is also supporting NDI version 2.0, the recently updated software development kit (SDK) from NewTek. The NDI SDK is royalty free for any company looking to establish IP workflows within their organization, or in commercial products and applications they deliver. Building on the widely adopted and ground-breaking NDI announced at IBC 2015, NewTek's NDI version 2 adds higher performance, resolution independence, 16-bit per channel support for the highest precision color of any IP standard, 16 channels of floating point audio, improved cross subnet support, integrated fail-safe support, network-based re-routing support, and more.



As a leader in imaging and video-capture solutions, AVerMedia is dedicated to work closely with NewTek to offer solutions that best suit customer needs.



ABOUT AVERMEDIA

Established in 1990, AVerMedia is a multinational company specializing in hardware and software for imaging capturing and video transmission solutions, aiming to enrich entertainment experiences and provide effective communication between people in a wide range of professional fields.



With the pursuit of continuous research and development of digital imaging technologies, AVerMedia has become one of the world's leading digital imaging brands for consumer, corporate and industrial markets. “Embedded Vision” and “Encode & Live Stream” solutions are core technologies of AVerMedia. In addition to hardware development, AVerMedia is also devoted to the development of proprietary software. Together with outstanding services, AVerMedia is able to offer a total solution that is tailored-made to meet your needs.