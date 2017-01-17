Pixel Power leads on virtualization, productivity and flexibility at CABSAT 2017

CABSAT 2017, Stand 214: Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics, playout and automation solutions, is concentrating on playout and graphics automation in its demonstrations at CABSAT 2017 (Dubai World Trade Centre, 21 – 23 March, stand 214). The presentations will feature advanced on-premise, virtualized and cloud solutions which have been proven with real broadcasters worldwide.

“Media businesses today, faced with the many challenges of delivering rich content to multiple platforms, need to implement new approaches to delivering content,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “We at Pixel Power are not talking about IP and software architectures as buzzwords, but are focusing on what our customers really need: technology which gives them the productivity and flexibility they need, achieved through the virtualization of solutions and ultimately highly agile cloud implementations.”

Working in co-operation with Amazon Web Services, Pixel Power has delivered broadcast playout solutions with sophisticated 3D graphics, DVE moves, live feeds and manual control, all in the cloud. That is possible through the implementation of two of its key technologies, StreamMaster™ Media Processing and Gallium™ Workflow Orchestration, entirely in virtualizable software. This creates the flexibility for system engineers to build precisely what is required, whether in individual appliances, virtualized in the data center and freely interworking with other technology, or in the cloud.

“Software-defined solutions are redefining the way we work today,” Gilbert said. “We have been working at the cutting edge of television technology for 30 years, and that remains our whole focus today.”

Alongside the advanced automation proposition, Pixel Power is also demonstrating innovative ways of using its core graphics products at CABSAT 2017. Now highly popular for automated content creation at broadcasters around the world, FactoryTM adds a layer of intelligence to Pixel Power Clarity™ graphics and media management to generate large quantities of sophisticated clips such as promos, trailers and other marketing content. Creative editors design templates to set the brand values of the channel, and Factory automatically populates them, saving 50% or more in post-production time.

StreamMaster Media Processing, Gallium Workflow Orchestration, Factory automated content creation and Clarity graphics workstations will be demonstrated at CABSAT 2017 on stand 214. Pixel Power experts from the Middle East and from the UK head office will be on hand to discuss proof of concept and practical implementations of the flexible, highly productive technology.