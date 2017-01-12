Firefly Cinema Announces New Version of its Digital Dailies and Color Grading Workflow Suite – FirePlay, FireDay, and FirePost

PARIS, January 12, 2016 – Firefly Cinema, a developer of affordable color grading and dailies processing applications, today announced V6 of its comprehensive color grading software suite which includes: FirePlay (for playback), FireDay (for digital dailies) and FirePost (for color finishing). Used on hundreds of feature films (Planetarium, The History of Love, Belle and Sebastien), FireFly Cinema solutions provide an integrated and production-wide approach to managing color workflows on-set, through dailies and postproduction.

Unlike other solutions, the FireFly Cinema applications are built to be faster, less complicated, and more affordable for independent filmmakers as well as big budget features. Thanks to FireFly Cinema’s unique SaaS (Software as a Service) licensing model, productions pay only for what they need when they need it.

For V6, an enhanced graphical interface has been developed to make the product suite even more intuitive for new and existing users alike.

FireFly Cinema’s color management tools for digital cinema includes three integrated applications:

FirePlay is a free, high quality on-set playback and previewing tool that can handle almost any camera format and provides simple professional color grading. It’s the starting point of the powerful FireFly set-to-finishing workflow. The Live Grading option enables live viewing of color decisions on a professional monitoring setup. Color grading settings are sent automatically to an external LUT box, which provides real-time previews on a calibrated monitor. For V6, FireFly expanded support for the latest LUT hardware from Teradek COLR, FSI’s monitors and BoxIO devices, Off Hollywood’s OMOD, and Panasonic’s VariCam. Users can now perform real-time color grading and can read any type of RAW file in a calibrated environment.

FireDay is a high-quality digital dailies management tool that handles any camera format; provides live grading; offers simple, powerful professional color grading; manages all sync, backup, versioning and rendering; and generates helpful color metadata throughout the workflow. With FireDay Studio and the Live Grading option, users finally have an all-in-one solution at an affordable price point. In V6, FireDay added support for Teradek COLR, FSI’s monitors and BoxIO devices, and Off Hollywood’s OMOD, plus support for ACES v1.0.3 , and Aspera integration.)

FirePost is for colorists working in finishing suites and color laboratories, who need a powerful coloring tool that offers unlimited creative primary and secondary grading, great-looking color effects, wide compatibility, managed rendering and collaborative workflow support for larger teams. In V6, FirePost added GLSL shader support. When working with full resolution images, Pixelspan’s Bit Exact Round Trip compression format is now supported with the addition of a Pixspan license.

“What sets FireFly Cinema apart for me is the all-in-one solution it provides. Optimized for professional lab environments with color management deeply embedded in all aspects of the software, it is a fully scalable solution that allows us to service anything from a single feature to several episodic TV shows in parallel.” says Dado Valentic, an award winning color grading artist and founder of Mytherapy, a creative studio for digital color correction and motion picture retouching. “With FireFly Cinema, ACES support is integral as well as all variants of HDR. We have been able to customize our workflows and easily respond to client special requests.”

Additional New Features in FireFly Cinema Version 6:

ALF-2 Arri Look File support

Red R3D SDK 6.2 support (8k)

Custom adjustable ODT (Output Device Transform) in the project

RAW Format Support for Sony X-OCN

Avid DNX HR codec support

Tangent Ripple control panel support

Newly redesigned user interface targeted at new users

To improve production workflows to and from other systems, export options have been revamped and improved for V6.It is now possible to export directly from the gallery, the timeline, or pool media. Additionally, 3D LUTs can be exported in the most commonly used industry formats.

The FirePlay application is free and can be downloaded here.

Download a demo version of Fireday and FirePost from the Firefly website.