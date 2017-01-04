You.i TV Brings Cartoon Network’s Award-Winning App To Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV

Ottawa, ON, Canada – January 4, 2017 – You.i TV, a global leader in video experience platforms, today announced that they have adapted Turner’s Cartoon Network Emmy Award-winning app for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The expansion of the Cartoon Network App is the latest cross-platform app to be released on You.i Engine showcasing new levels of personalization and navigation functionality. The app is also currently on iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire.

Originally launched by Cartoon Network in 2015 and lauded for its innovative design, the Cartoon Network App gives kids the quickest, most customizable access to all of their favorite shows and provides users a best-in-class video experience on mobile and tablet devices. At the center of the app is "The Mix,” an intuitive way for kids to create personalized playlists comprised of their favorite shows, which will then serve up an effortless stream of episodes, clips and original content all based on their likes. With “See It First,” the app also offers full episodes that are accessible prior to their linear premieres.

Featured in the app store, the rich library of content, includes such hits as Adventure Time, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, We BareBears and The Amazing World of Gumball, via an engaging and highly flexible interface that includes 3D animation.

“Giving kids the best experience possible and a fun dynamic way to watch their favorite shows on all screens is core to our strategy,” said Chris Waldron, Vice President, Cartoon Network Digital. “Working with You.i TV on bringing the Cartoon Network App to TV is enabling us to continue to be the ultimate destination for kids when it comes to digital and mobile entertainment.” The latest Turner-You.i TV collaboration app to leverage the capabilities of You.i Engine, the Cartoon Network experience is based on the same software platform as FilmStruck, TNT, TBS and other Turner brands. The immersive interface can be modified in minutes to address changes in program lineups, deliver promotional or public service messages or create in-app advertising opportunities.

“Cartoon Network is the latest example of how imaginative design teams are using the power of our You.i Engine platform to deliver superior app experiences,” said Andrew Emmons, VP of Product Development. “From here, they have everything they need to keep audiences fully engaged and coming back for more.”

You.i TV will be showing the Cartoon Network interface during demo meetings in their suite in the Wynn Encore Tower Suites at CES 2017 from January 4th until January 7th.