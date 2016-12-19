Fullscreen Media Company Delivers Original Content With Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - December 19, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that global media company Fullscreen uses several Blackmagic cameras, including three URSA Mini 4.6K digital film cameras and four Micro Studio Camera 4K live studio cameras, as well as numerous Blackmagic Design live production products, to deliver original programming to the recently launched Fullscreen platform.



With more than 600 million subscribers, Fullscreen is a global youth media company that helps to develop online influencers and produces multi-platform entertainment experiences. Fullscreen began in 2011 as YouTube was growing rapidly and works with YouTube personalities, podcasters and other influencers to build their brand awareness and revenue streams. As part of these efforts, Fullscreen created a video on demand platform that allows audiences to view and share content, and created Fullscreen Studios to provide production support, studio space, editorial space, mixing services, etc., for select influencers to expand their brand through producing original content.



According to Richard A. Pizante, Executive-in-Charge of Production, Fullscreen’s daily content team shoots, produces, edits and delivers content straight to the Fullscreen platform. The team uses three URSA Mini 4.6K cameras for ENG type daily coverage and four Blackmagic Studio Camera 4Ks as part of their studio setup. They also incorporated four Micro Studio Camera 4Ks, an ATEM Television Studio and HyperDeck shuttles into a customized flypack for traveling shoots, as well as three Blackmagic Cinema Cameras for the podcast shoots they conduct in New York City.



“Blackmagic Design products proved to be a viable solution for Fullscreen whether we are shooting in the studio or on the go,” said Richard. “For example, we used our custom designed flypack to shoot several episodes at Vidcon this year. The flypack fits into two carry-on sized rolling cases and is very portable consisting of four Micro Studio Camera 4Ks and other Blackmagic Design products that provide high quality production value.”



In addition to the Blackmagic Studio Cameras, Fullscreen Studios also utilizes an ATEM rack system, featuring an ATEM Production Studio 4K, six HyperDeck Studio broadcast recorders, Smart Videohub 40x40 router, Smartview 4K and Smartview HD monitors and several Mini Converters. They built the studio from scratch in an empty warehouse in Playa Vista, which now houses eight larger stages and four podcast stages with the cameras, while the control room holds the engineering rack with the ATEM and other Blackmagic gear. Everything on the stage floor is wired through patch panels in the studio back to the control room.



“Coming from a broadcast television background and working with the best engineers in the business, the engineering, integration and support that Blackmagic Design offered was hands down the most cost effective and viable solution for our production needs,” said Richard.



Looking to the future, Richard said Fullscreen eventually plans to become a live streaming platform, and that by investing in products that record in 4K now, they will not have to reinvest in new technology in the immediate future as market trends and formats change. To sample the Fullscreen SVOD platform visit www.fullscreen.com or download the app from the App Store, Apple TV and Google Play.



