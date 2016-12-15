Saskatchewan Ministry of Education’s E-Learning Website to Receive Refresh and Upgrade from SaskTel and DigitalGlue

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN– The Saskatchewan Ministry of Education has tapped Saskatchewan Telecommunications (SaskTel) for a major hardware refresh and software upgrade ofits eCast Distance Learning System. SaskTel in turn, has once again partnered with DigitalGlue, a leading equipment, integration, and software development provider, to furnish the infrastructure that will increase the Distance Learning System’s channel count, aid with the migration to an all IP system, and transition it from SD to HD.

The original eCast system, a self-service website, was designed and delivered by DigitalGlue to SaskTel in 2013 to enable administrators and teachers to schedule distance learning classes for satellite broadcast and simulcast Web streaming. Three years later, the two companies are working together again to provide a significant upgrade of the live-streaming and VOD system that will Increase the number of simultaneous channels from 4 SD to 10 HD, eliminate baseband SDI input in favor of an all IP infrastructure, reduce complexity and improve reliability by migrating to a solution using all Wowza video processing rather than a mixture of encoder vendors.



In addition to the cCast upgrade,DigitalGlue is providing the Ministry of Education with a hardware update for the Ministry’s ROVER (Recommended Online Video Education Resources) System. This includes (3) Dell Servers, as well as a second storage server system.

“We are honored that SaskTel returned to us to take the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education’s cCast system to another level of functionality and quality,” says Sean Busby, president of DigitalGlue. “The upgraded e-learning site promises to be robust, feature-rich and easy to use, with enhanced live-streaming and VOD capabilities“

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

AboutSaskatchewan Telecommunications(SaskTel)

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.4 million customer connections including over 614,000 wireless accesses, 404,000 wireline network accesses, 266,000 Internet accesses and 107,000 maxTV™ subscribers.



SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 4,000 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). More information is available at www.sasktel.com .

