Presteigne on a roll with Six Day Amsterdam cycling

The Six Day race series is comprised of multiple, varied forms of racing and features many of the world’s top professional riders who intensely compete over the six days in a festival atmosphere.

Six Day Amsterdam, which aired live on Eurosport from 6-11 December, follows on the heels of the highly successful production of “Six Day London”, at the Lee Valley VeloPark, east London, which was covered on Eurosport and Sky Sports, from 25-30 October.

Six Day London featured many of the world’s top professional riders, including Team GB Olympians Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish. To cover both London and Amsterdam for broadcast, Presteigne provided Aurora Media with production technology, technical staff, and engineering support.

Presteigne also provided handheld and, importantly, competition cycle-mounted HEROCast™ wireless transmitters, to capture video from the heart of the action.

Presteigne Manager of RF and Special Cameras, Martin Sexton, said, “This year we provided a broadcast system similar to one we provided for the first and very successful London-based Six Day event in 2015. The system was assembled in our Gatwick technical facility from our enormous stock holding of broadcast equipment and then installed at the London and Amsterdam velodromes respectively.

“The on-board images for both events looked fantastic, were 100 percent reliable, and were frequently cut into the live coverage of the race.”

Aurora Media Director of Production Caroline De Luc said, “Presteigne’s ongoing technical and logistic support have been significant factors in our ability to produce a programme that fully conveys the energy and excitement of these action-packed races to a television audience.”