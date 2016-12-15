DPA Microphones Highlights Audio Quality at ISE 2017

Visual impact is important, but when it comes to delivering a successful event or conference what you really need is clear, intelligible sound.

This is the message DPA Microphones is bringing to ISE 2017 (stand 7-T235) – and one it is backing with a range of high quality microphone products aimed specifically at architects, AV consultants, system integrators and installing electricians.

”Sound is often the last thing people think about when they are planning a conference, but if you can’t hear what delegates are saying the whole event becomes pointless,” says DPA Product Manager René Moerch. ”Microphones are the first link in the audio chain so it makes sense to introduce the highest possible quality at that point. DPA is renowned for developing and manufacturing neutral and accurate microphones that can reproduce sound to the smallest detail, even in the most difficult surroundings. We have a wide range of useful solutions available for this market – and if visual impact is what matters to you, we can guarantee that they look as good as they sound.”

Sleek Scandinavian design is certainly visible in DPA’s newest installation product – the aesthetically pleasing Microphone Base. On show for the first time and designed for use with the d:screet™ SC4098 Podium Microphone, the Microphone Base can be placed on a table or podium, or attached to the ceiling or even the wall. Furthermore, it has an internal shock mount that highly dampens unwanted sounds from tables and lecterns, securing a trouble-free installation. It is available in two colours - black and white - and comes with either a MicroDot connector, an XLR connector, or unterminated leads for connections to Phoenix blocks. The d:screet™ capsule is mounted on a sleek boom that, for the tabletop version, has a gooseneck at the top and the bottom, thus allowing users to position the mic exactly where they want it. The ceiling version consists of a one piece gooseneck. In both versions, the cable can exit to the side of, or beneath, the unit.

To make it easier for installers to choose the right microphone and base for their needs, DPA has assembled a range of kits, each containing a different connector solution. Customers can, of course, buy the microphone base and microphone separately so that they can mix and match connectors, base colors and gooseneck lengths.

In conjunction with its distributor Amptec, DPA will showcase this new product and hold demo sessions to demonstrate it on the stand. There will also be listening stations where visitors can explore the many conference and installation solutions that DPA offers, including elegant microphones for hanging, podium, table or floor stands, versatile bodyworn microphones and barely visible miniature microphones.

Hanging, Podium, Floor Stand and Table Microphones

One of the biggest issues faced when using lectern mics is the speaker drifting off-axis. DPA's solution is the d:screet™ SC4098 Podium Microphone, which features a directional (supercardioid) polar pattern with the extreme clarity and performance that has long been associated with DPA's miniature capsules.

Completely linear, it is designed to deliver a more natural sounding off-axis response. The d:screet™ SC4098 capsule ensures that speakers are always clearly heard, while still attenuating ambient noise. The miniature capsule is mounted on a delicate gooseneck and comes in several lengths for hanging, table or podium mounting or on floor stands. It comes with an XLR for a wired solution but also as a MicroDot version that can be used in a wireless configuration by employing the company’s ingenious adapter range, which is already used for other miniature microphones. It is proving to be the best choice for a wide range of speech applications, especially in difficult acoustic environments.

DPA's range also includes the d:dicate™ Podium Microphones that incorporate modular capsules from DPA's d:dicate™ Recording Microphones, which are acclaimed for their exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback. By combining state-of-the-art capsules with modular active booms and floor stands, DPA customers can access the precise high quality microphone for their needs. DPA will be showing these microphones in a range of configurations, including floor standing and hanging from the ceiling, to suit different acoustic environments and demands.

The company is also showing its elegant d:screet™ BLM4060 Boundary Layer Microphone, which is ideal for use in boardrooms and conference facilities. It is also a great solution for teleconferencing and other applications where excellent vocal pickup is required. This versatile microphone consists of a central rubber disc that holds the mic element mounted in an elegant stainless steel base. It is designed for tabletop use and provides exceptional clarity and speech intelligibility.

Bodyworn Microphones

DPA's full range of bodyworn microphones will be on show at ISE 2017. These include d:screet™ Miniature Microphones that are available as a traditional lavalier or as a necklace. This cleverly designed mic houses the legendary d:screet™ 4060 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace that can be easily and repeatedly mounted by non-technical people.

Also on show will be the company's full range of d:fine™ Headset Microphones that are internationally acclaimed for their superior sound quality and durability. These unobtrusive microphones that are very popular with conference speakers and adjudicators who want to keep their hands free while they are presenting and talking. Offering impressive gain before feedback, these microphones are renowned for their audio accuracy and ability to deliver natural speech intelligibility and consistent audio performance. Available in both directional and omnidirectional options, in single or dual-ear designs, plus various colours, d:fine™ Headset Microphones are comfortable to wear and can be adjusted to accommodate any ear size and head shape.

Handheld Microphones

DPA will complete its ISE 2017 line up with the award winning d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, an exceptional handheld vocal mic that offers true studio sound in live surroundings. Due to its modularity, it is easy to change the capsule or switch from the wired d:facto™ handle to the dedicated adapters that allow it to be used on various professional wireless systems to maintain the true and transparent sound of the performers.

For more information about DPA's microphone range please come and see us at ISE 2017 on stand 7-T235 or visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

About DPA

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to provide you – whether you’re in live sound, recording, theater or broadcast – with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for your tasks. DPA takes no shortcuts in the design processes nor makes any compromises in manufacturing, which is all done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability, and above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

