Audio-Technica Now Shipping ATM350a Microphone Systems

— New ATM350a instrument mic with UniMount® components offers multiple instrument mounting solutions —





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is now shipping its new ATM350a Microphone Systems. Offering crisp, clear, well-balanced response even in very high SPL applications, the ATM350a Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone comes in six specially designed systems that provide discreet, rock-solid mounting solutions for a host of instruments, including woodwinds, strings, brass, percussion, drums and piano.



Following in the footsteps of the popular ATM350, the ATM350a is capable of handling 159 dB max SPL, a 10 dB increase over its predecessor. This allows the mic to cope with an even greater range of extremely powerful, dynamic sound sources. Like the ATM350, the new mic features a cardioid polar pattern that reduces side and rear pickup and protects against feedback. The mic’s in-line power module incorporates a switchable 80 Hz hi-pass filter to help control undesired ambient noise.

“This is a notable update to one of our successful products,” stated Gary Boss, Audio-Technica Marketing Director, Pro Products. “End-user feedback led us to provide additional mounting options and updated performance in the mic itself. This new variety of mounting options makes the ATM350a a versatile tool in the studio and its unprecedented build quality is perfectly suited for the road on a wide range of instruments and applications.”

The six ATM350a Microphone Systems combine the instrument microphone with unique UniMount® components, giving sound engineers and musicians plenty of dependable mounting options when working on stage or in the studio. Options include a rugged drum mount, all-new magnetic piano mount, upgraded universal clip-on mount, expandable woodwind mount, and two strong, flexible goosenecks (5" and 9") that can be attached to any of the mounts.

The Audio-Technica ATM350a Microphone Systems are available in the following configurations:

ATM350a Microphone Systems

ATM350U Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Universal Clip-on Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350a Microphone, AT8543 Power Module, AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount, AT8490 5" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$299.00



ATM350UL Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Universal Clip-on Mounting System (9" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350a Microphone, AT8543 Power Module, AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount, AT8490L 9" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$309.00



ATM350PL Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Piano Mounting System (9" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350a Microphone, AT8543 Power Module, AT8491P Magnetic Piano Mount, AT8490L 9" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$349.00



ATM350D Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Drum Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350a Microphone, AT8543 Power Module, AT8491D Drum Mount, AT8490 5" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$349.00



ATM350W Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Woodwind Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350a Microphone, AT8543 Power Module, AT8491W Woodwind Mount, AT8490 5" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$349.00



ATM350UcW Wireless Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with Universal Clip-on Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: ATM350acW microphone terminated with locking 4-pin connector for use with Audio-Technica UniPak® body-pack wireless transmitters, AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount, AT8490 5" Gooseneck, AT8468 Violin Mount (hook-and-loop fastener), Protective Carrying Case. US$199.00

UniMount® Component Systems

AT8492D Drum Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: AT8491D Drum Mount and AT8490 5" Gooseneck. US$119.00



AT8492PL Magnetic Piano Mounting System (9" Gooseneck)

Includes: AT8491P Magnetic Piano Mount and AT8490L 9" Gooseneck. US$119.00



AT8492U Universal Clip-on Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount and AT8490 5" Gooseneck. US$69.00



AT8492UL Universal Clip-on Mounting System (9" Gooseneck)

Includes: AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount and AT8490L 9" Gooseneck. US$79.00



AT8492W Woodwind Mounting System (5" Gooseneck)

Includes: AT8491W Woodwind Mount and AT8490 5" Gooseneck. US$119.00





Photo Caption 1: Audio-Technica’s ATM350a Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone with UniMount® Mounting Components. Microphone mounts shown separately are AT8491U Universal Clip-on Mount on top left, AT8491PL Magnetic Piano Mount on top right, AT8941W Woodwind Mount on bottom left, and AT8941D Drum Mount on bottom right.

