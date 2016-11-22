Red Giant Annual Blowout Sale Returns December 6th; 40% Off VFX, Motion Graphics and Filmmaking Plugins

Portland, OR – November 22, 2016 – Red Giant today announced its annual 40%-off blowout sale [VIDEO] will return on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, for 24 hours only from 8:00 AM PST to 8:00 AM PST on Wednesday, December 7th. Once again, all Red Giant visual effects, filmmaking and motion graphics plugins and suites sold online at www.redgiant.com, including full licenses, upgrades and products from the academic store* (already 50% off), will be on sale at 40% off the regular price. To redeem the 40% discount, simply apply the coupon code found on the Red Giant website (available the day of the sale). There is absolutely no catch or fine print on this sale; every plugin, suite, license and upgrade found in the Red Giant online store will be on sale. With plugins for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, Adobe After Effects® CC, Final Cut Pro® X and additional host apps, there is something for everyone.

Save on the year’s most popular plugins, suites, licenses and upgrades, including:

NEW – Magic Bullet Suite 13: $540 (usually $899) – This new version is a major upgrade to Red Giant’s tools for professional color correction, finishing and film looks. Just released in October, every single tool in the Magic Bullet Suite has received major updates and is now GPU accelerated. And for the first time ever, Magic Bullet Suite delivers real-time color correction thanks to OpenCL support in Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Trapcode Suite 13.1: $600 (usually $999) – The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe After Effects CC, Trapcode Suite 13.1 was recently updated to includes new features in Trapcode Form, Tao and Sound Keys, new presets for Trapcode Mir and Tao, as well as bug fixes for Particular, Form, Mir, Tao and Lux.

PluralEyes 4.1: $120 (usually $199) – Updated earlier this year, PluralEyes 4.1 now features EDIUS Pro support, a new music video workflow, support for GoPro spanning media, and the ability to batch delete multiple clips at once, making the world’s best audio/video sync tool even better.

Universe 2.0 – Annual Subscription: $60 (usually $99) – Red Giant’s collection of GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists, Universe 2.0 features more than 60 tools that run in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Apple Motion, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, HitFilm and Sony Vegas. With a strong focus on motion graphics, Universe 2.0 is packed with tools for simulating HUD components, logo motion, animated line graphics, holographs, camera shake, and so much more.

Additional examples of savings include:

Trapcode Particular 2.5: $240 (usually $399)

Magic Bullet Looks: $240 (usually $399)

Keying Suite: $480 (usually $799)

Magic Bullet Denoiser III: $120 (usually $199)

*Academic buyers: It is strongly recommended that students and faculty who would like to make a purchase from the Red Giant Academic store should pre-qualify as an academic buyer before the sale.

For assistance, or to learn more about Red Giant products, please contact at www.redgiant.com/support.

