Focusrite RedNet Brings Connectivity to the Millersville University of Pennsylvania’s Media Education Program and Facilities

Millersville University’s extensive media-arts and technology programs now benefit from Focusrite RedNet technology





RedNet was integrated into the University’s media systems by Clair Solutions, the AV integration division of Clair Bros. Audio Systems, Inc. and long-time supporter of Millersville University’s media education efforts





Los Angeles, CA – Millersville University, in Millersville, PA, is one of the state’s leading education institutions, one of the 14 schools that constitute the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Millersville University also benefits from its relationship with Clair Solutions, a world-renowned audio, video and lighting integrator, located in nearby Manheim. Clair has been instrumental on the systems side of the Charles R. and Anita B. Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center at Millersville University, the $26 million, 84,000-square-foot media center that features a concert hall, recital hall, performance hall, classrooms, recording studios, piano lab, a music library, faculty offices and more. The Center’s audio systems recently underwent a significant upgrade with the integration of a number of RedNet Dante™-networked audio converters and interfaces from Focusrite.



Clair Solutions installed two RedNet 4 Eight-Channel Mic Preamps; two RedNet 5 HD Bridge interfaces for Pro Tools®; and 16 RedNet AM2 Stereo Audio Monitoring Units. Together, these RedNet devices, which were installed at the end of this summer in time for the 2016 fall semester, bring a new level of connectivity, performance and flexibility to the Center’s professional audio infrastructure.

“The RedNet devices are practically bulletproof,” observes Justin Graybill, Acoustical Engineer and Systems Designer with Clair Solutions. “We added the RedNet systems to the Center’s two audio suites, which each have their own control rooms, recording spaces and iso booths, and they have greatly enhanced those studios’ abilities.”

Graybill says the ability to connect to the Center’s Dante audio networking infrastructure means these studios can connect with each other and with the other performance spaces in the Center. The enhanced connectivity to Pro Tools takes their ability to utilize the industry’s standard multitrack recording platform to a higher level. And the sonic quality of the RedNet 4’s Focusrite mic preamps speaks for itself.

“The RedNet devices are rock solid, and that’s important for the university’s needs,” says Graybill, noting that hundreds of students per semester will rely on the studios. “The software is well written. I’m impressed with RedNet’s ease of use and how it connects directly and easily with Dante. It’s the perfect solution for an advanced media-arts facility like this one.”

