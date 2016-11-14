Artel Video Systems at Government Video Expo 2016

At the Government Video Expo 2016, Artel Video Systems will showcase a comprehensive range of media transport solutions including the new InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution, and will feature the latest capabilities in its flagship DigiLink media transport platform and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission product lines.

InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solution

Artel's new fully integrated InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution will be showcased featuring the IL6000 1RU four-slot chassis with active routing and an SNMP management system. The InfinityLink platform provides transport of video, audio, and data over IP- and fiber-based networks for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVB-ASI, and Ethernet and is ideal for broadcast, sports and education, government, and house of worship applications.

Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner (DLC510)

Artel will showcase its award-winning Dual-Port L-band Demodulator and Satellite Scanner, which adds new fully automatic L-band satellite-scanning functionality to the company's media transport solutions. Also, the DLC510 supports Carrier ID monitoring per ETSI TS 103 129. Using Artel's flexible HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management systems, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other InfinityLink or DigiLink modules, or by FiberLink(R) products over IP and fiber networks.

IP-Based Solutions

Reliable IP transport of live, broadcast-quality media is now a reality, and Artel offers standards-based solutions designed specifically to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks. Supporting auto-sensing of broadcast-quality HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI video formats, Artel's IP-based solutions utilize SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation and optional forward error correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. A 1 GigE IP interface allows end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface. Artel offers IP-based solutions in its InfinityLink and DigiLink platforms.

Technology Showcases:

FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions

The interest in 4K/UHD continues to rise, and Artel offers a wide range of 3500 Series FiberLink(R) products to support 4K/UHD at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.

