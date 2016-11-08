Artel Video Systems Announces New InfinityLink Solution Extending Transport Capabilities for 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Nov. 8, 2016 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, today introduced the ILC103A 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI Transmitter/Receiver. The ILC103A is the newest member of Artel's InfinityLink platform of broadcast media transport solutions.

In combination with the IL6000 chassis, the ILC103A integrates seamlessly within the InfinityLink platform to create the backbone of a video transmission network that can span feet or miles. The ILC103A provides bi-directional fiber-optic transport of 3G, HD, SD, and ASI formats and is user-configurable as a transmitter, receiver, transceiver, repeater, or four-channel distribution amplifier. The module uses externally accessible SFP optical components available in a wide range of options, from low-cost multimode for short distances to 80km-plus CWDM versions. End users can remotely configure, monitor, and upgrade the ILC103A via HTTP or SNMPv2 using the InfinityLink Manager element management system (EMS).

"Artel understands the complex workflows involved in transporting video across and between broadcast studios, large venues, and campuses," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President and Director of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "End users require flexible solutions to manage the multi-faceted network challenges they face. The ILC103A and InfinityLink platform provide the versatility necessary to manage diverse infrastructures and, along with other modules in the InfinityLink chassis, achieve greater efficiencies in providing transport over IP- and fiber-based networks."

Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the InfinityLink platform with the ILC103A, including interoperability with the company's DigiLink and FiberLink(R) product lines, at the 2016 NAB Show New York in booth 1202. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more.

Additional information about Artel's products is available at www.artel.com.

# # #

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink, broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-InfinityLinkMediaTransportPlatform.jpg

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems' InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solutions

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Artel_Video announces new InfinityLink solution - https://goo.gl/XEHbqO

Visit Artel Video Systems at the 2016 NAB Show New York, Booth 1202, and Government Video Expo, Booth 511