Lectrosonics Introduces the PDR Personal Digital Recorder

Rio Rancho, NM (November 7, 2016) -- Lectrosonics announces the introduction of a new micro digital recorder, the PDR (Personal Digital Recorder) for professional use. For situations in which the distance is extreme or where using a wireless microphone is not practical, the PDR recorder can travel with your subject and capture professional quality audio, synchronized with timecode. The tiny size and rounded shape make the PDR unobtrusive and easy to place in garments and costumes, and easy to conceal when used as a “plant” microphone to capture environmental or location sound.

The PDR records in 24 bit, 48 kHz digital onto a Micro SD card (HC type) in the industry-standard .wav (Broadcast Wave File) format. The PDR can be jammed to external time code via the standard 5-pin Lemo connector. A headphone output jack allows for monitoring the signal input or listening to previously recorded files.

“We have observed the need for professionals to have a recorder which is small and unobtrusive and which offers professional quality sound,” says Gordon Moore, CTS, Lectrosonics President. “Lectrosonics is pleased to introduce the PDR – a highly compact, pro grade sound recorder at an attractive price point.”

The input connector is the industry standard TA5M jack that accepts any mic or line level signal, and provides bias voltage to power a wide variety of electret lavaliere microphones. The input connection and wiring is compatible with microphones pre-wired for use with Lectrosonics professional wireless microphone transmitters with servo bias type inputs.

Setup and adjustment is made through an intuitive interface provided by the keypad and LCD. In keeping with typical Lectrosonics mechanical designs, the housing is machined from a solid aluminum billet then hard anodized for the ruggedness needed in field production. The PDR runs for over 6 hours on a single lithium AAA battery. Audio specifications: 20 - 20 kHz frequency response, 105 dB(A) signal to noise (in HD mono mode),

The Lectrosonics PDR is available now with an MSRP of $900 U.S.

