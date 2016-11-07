Cinegy are bringing good News to NATEXPO 2016 Moscow

Booth A44, NATEXPO 2016 – Cinegy today announced that at NATEXPO from 16-18 November in Moscow it will show broadcasters and content producers software solutions for the creation and playout in 4K/Ultra HD, multichannel playout in the Cloud and for the Newsroom.

Cinegy will also show the very latest Cinegy software: Cinegy Air v11, Cinegy Route v11, Cinegy Multiviewer v11. Cinegy’s award-winning playout software product Cinegy Air PRO now provides the following:

· 50/60 fps support in Ultra HD

· GPU accelerated H.264 and HEVC encoding

· Multichannel commercial insertion

· Dolby E decoding and encoding (Dolby certification pending)

· R128 loudness limiter

· OP42/47 subtitles support

Additionally, Cinegy will showcase its all-in-one live production and playout package, Cinegy JET Pack.

“One Cinegy dongle and a highly affordable annual subscription provide a vast range of media management functions that enables subscribers to get multiple channels on air quickly and painlessly,” said Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner.

At NATEXPO, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with the well-established Cinegy Multiviewer, which is comprised of four channels of multi-channel video monitoring; Cinegy Live for mixing and cutting; Cinegy Convert for transcoding and batch processing; and Cinegy Player PRO.

Cinegy will also highlight Cinegy News, an all-in-one solution that provides automated news feed handling; writing, review and approval functions; fully integrated video and audio editing; voiceover recording; rundown creation; graphics creation; template-based titling; teleprompting as well as playout automation and services.

Cinegy can be found at NATEXPO on Booth A44. For more information visit www.cinegy.com.