Live event specialists pick Forscene for fast highlight edits

Professional video editing software, Forscene, has been chosen by Australian streaming video producers, Corrivium, for fast turnaround editing and collaboration on live online events. The contract was facilitated and will be supported by Digistor, Forscene’s recently-appointed service provider to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Corrivium Media provides bespoke broadcasting and communication solutions to global brands and corporations. With a focus on operational excellence, they use broadcast quality equipment for the online delivery of large “cannot fail” events aimed at their clients’ internal stakeholders, staff, prospects and customers. Founder, Steve Jones, a live streaming veteran, was previously the head of live & production at Viocorp and established Corrivium in April 2016 to meet the increasing demand for high-end webcasts.

Corrivium need to start post-producing highlights packages as soon as events finish, but working around the pack-down crew and uploading media over limited bandwidth often resulted in delays and frustrated clients. “With Forscene we can ingest our live streams to the cloud over low bandwidth, start editing highlights and even add notes and closed captions during the event. Our editor can work on or off-site and the client can review the first cut within minutes of the event finishing,” said Jones. “We’re blown away by how Forscene helps us meet the demands of producing fast turnaround highlights clips for live events.”

“Forscene is trusted by some of the biggest sports content producers for fast turnaround of highlights packages,” said Aziz Musa, CEO for Forbidden. “Corporate events are a natural extension of this market, with many of the same requirements and restrictions, and we’re excited to grow our presence in this sector with service providers like Corrivium.”

Image courtesy of Content Production Services (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world’s most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

