DNF Returns to NAB Show NY with a New Control Panel for Live Production

Northridge, Calif.- DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces, announced its return to NAB Show® New York. The company will show an array of control solutions, including the new MRP-200SE, a 2-channel panel especially developed for live, on-air applications.

Produced by the NAB, the re-named event (formerly CCW and SATCON) attracts more than 6,800 professionals to inspect and evaluate the latest in media, entertainment and telecom technologies offered by 300+ exhibitors. DNF solutions will be on-display in Booth 1442 at the Javits Convention Center, November 9-10.

“We’re always delighted to return to New York, home to many of our broadcast customers,” says Fred Scott, Vice President, Sales & Business Development. “This year our MRP-200SE panel makes its official New York debut; we couldn’t be happier to show it to an audience of so many ‘live’ production professionals.”

DNF’s MRP-200SE is a 2-Channel control panel developed in response to customer requests for a fast and foolproof solution for getting video clips on-air during news and live production. The MRP is fully compatible with all major video server and DDR manufacturers.

The Company will also highlight its best-of-breed Tally Control System with programmer-free browser-based configuration; Tally Manager, a quick and simple way to monitor, manage and troubleshoot system configurations; and DNF’s powerful, budget-friendly SPS-4200 system for automating recording and playout.

Click to visit DNF Controls in Booth 1442.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

DNF Controls contact: Fred Scott

+1-516.922.4363 / fscott@dnfcontrols.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv