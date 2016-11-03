Cinegy to make Inter BEE debut

Booth 8113, Inter BEE 2016 – Cinegy today announced that it will makes its Inter BEE debut from 16-18 November in Tokyo where it will introduce the latest solutions for getting multiple channels on air, including in 8K.

Cinegy will showcase the latest advances in its Daniel2 codec, the world’s fastest codec and the core of Cinegy’s production suite, which can empower users to take their first steps into 8K production. Daniel2, originally designed for high-end NVidia graphics cards, also now supports standard SDI cards from vendors such as AJA and Deltacast.

Cinegy CTO and Co-founder Jan Weigner said, “While 4K rapidly gains acceptance as a consumer standard, 8K productions are also well underway, particularly in Japan, with trials and firm roll-out dates already announced.

“However, to make 8K acquisition, production, and ultimately distribution economically viable, broadcasters need to understand how existing GPUs running on standard IT hardware can easily handle 8K, or even 16K, media workflows, all of which we will discuss at Inter BEE 2016.”

Cinegy’s GPU-focused DANIEL2 codec can decode up to 1100 frames per second at 8K (7680x4320). Not only that, but it can do it for multiple streams.

At Inter BEE, Cinegy will also feature Cinegy News, an all-in-one software application that enables users to easily produce in a fully integrated news and play out solution in software, for a fraction of the cost of conventional hardware.

Cinegy News provides automated news feed handling; writing, review and approval functions; fully integrated video and audio editing; voiceover recording; rundown creation; graphics creation; template-based titling; teleprompting as well as playout automation and services.

Weigner adds, “Cinegy News is pre-configured with everything needed to get a news channel on air swiftly and professionally, and for a fraction of what it would cost to do it by traditional methods.”

Cinegy can be found at Inter BEE on Booth 8113. For more information visit www.cinegy.com.