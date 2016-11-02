AIMS Welcomes Four New Members

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Nov. 2, 2016 -- The Alliance of IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that Calrec Audio, Ericsson, Rohde & Schwarz, and Xilinx Inc. have become members. These companies join more than 50 other AIMS members that are working together to move the broadcast and media industry to an IP-based future as quickly and profitably as possible.

Calrec Audio supplies broadcast-grade audio-mixing consoles that have become an industry benchmark around the world. Ericsson has long been at the forefront of information and communications technology and carries 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic over its networks. Rohde & Schwarz is the world's leading manufacturer of test and measurement equipment for wireless and electromagnetic communications and the leader in broadcasting and T&M equipment for digital terrestrial television. Xilinx is the leading provider of All Programmable FPGAs, systems on a chip, multicore and multiprocessor systems on a chip, and 3D integrated circuits that power advancements in a wide range of industries and applications, including broadcast-video processing and connectivity.

"AIMS will only accomplish its mission because our dedicated members are willing to share in the effort to foster the adoption of open standards and specifications around IP technology," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Calrec, Ericsson, Rohde & Schwarz, and Xilinx are all leaders in their fields who have already made strides within their own companies. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue down the path to IP standardization."

About the Alliance of IP Media Solutions

The Alliance of IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

