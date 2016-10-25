Utah Scientific Product Highlights at 2016 NAB Show New York

2016 NAB Show New York

Nov. 9-10

Utah Scientific Product Preview

Booth 1415

UHD-12G 4K Digital Routing Switcher

Utah Scientific's new UHD-12G 4K digital routing switcher is the industry's first enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a full range of 4K SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 12G, in a single-link interconnect. Ideal for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G 4K routing switcher simplifies installations, reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals, and lowers operating expenses.

Utah Scientific has always been committed to offering state-of-the-art technology for processing new and emerging signal formats, and the UHD-12G 4K is the company's latest achievement in this legacy. It's ideal for enterprise broadcasters that need to meet the growing demand for UHDTV content, driven by the increase in large-screen UHDTV consumer displays. Previously, these customers would have had to process 4K signals through multiple paths using a traditional 3G routing switcher. Now they can use the UHD-12G 4K routing switcher to receive, route, and distribute SDI signals all the way up to 12G and 60 frames per second -- an industry first.

Image Caption: Utah Scientific's UHD-12G 4K Digital Routing Switcher

UTAH-400 IP Technology

Utah Scientific will demonstrate its latest efforts in SDI-to-IP conversion products with its UTAH-400 IP Technology. Operators who have significant investments in large-scale SDI plants are going to face technical and budgetary challenges as they transition to newer IP-based topologies while still maintaining current SDI workflows. With UTAH-400 IP Technology, Utah Scientific users can construct islands within current infrastructures. Given that SDI is the predominant topology, the center of these plants lies within SDI routing cores. Therefore, any transition will have to address key SDI architectures and augment an existing plant. Utah Scientific will demonstrate new ways that users can employ bidirectional IP topology to begin creating hybrid islands.

"NAB Show New York is establishing itself as the must-attend broadcast event on the east coast. The event gives us valuable access to broadcasters in the region, and it gives them a chance to see our new routing technology first hand."

-- Tom Harmon, President and CEO, Utah Scientific

Company Overview

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

