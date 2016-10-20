Barnfind Americas Returns to SMPTE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition with Expanded BarnMini Series

SMPTE 2016 – Booth 111

Suwanee, GA. –Barnfind Americas, the U.S.-based presence for Barnfind Technologies, the Norwegian manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, returns to SMPTE 2016 featuring game-changing additions to the company’s BarnMini family of small, portable, low cost extension devices that process 4K and support signals up to 12G. Additionally, the Company’s popular BarnOne BTF1-07 frame, which supports all signals and functions in one chassis and features a built-in 32x32 router, will be a featured highlight in Booth 111. The SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, billed as “The world’s premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology”, will take place from October 25th – 27th in Hollywood, California.



“SMPTE attracts the most talented technical minds in the industry that arrive expecting to learn about the latest breakthroughs and see the equipment that supports these developments,” said John Brendle, Director of Technology, “We are excited to share Barnfind’s latest advances with these visionaries.”

New to SMPTE:BarnMini-11 and BarnMini-12

The new BarnMini-11, big brother to Barnfind’s popular BarnMini-01, was developed in response to customer requests, and delivers simple and reliable point-to-point digital extensions. The new BarnMini-12 follows the success of the Company’s BarnMini-02 that features 2 x SFP ports for transceivers and capacity up to 3G SFPs.

Both units differ from their predecessors with their capacity to handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. They are both equipped with re-clockers, same as their smaller siblings and are available as standalone units with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame, the BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

SMPTE Highlights: BarnMini-01, 02, 03 and 04

Barnfind’s tried and trusted BarnMini-01, BarnMini-02, and BarnMini-03 will also be strongly featured.

BarnMini-01 provides 2 x BNC and 1 x SFP (MSA standard or 3rd party SFP), while the BarnMini-02 comes with 2 x SFP and is optimal for converting multimode to single mode fiber, and single mode to multimode fiber in addition to handling any other application.

BarnMini-03 operates from HDMI to any SDI SFP. Any of Barnfind’s SFPs in the program or third-party will work as long as they follow the MSA standard. The BarnMini-04 will operate the opposite way with input from any SDI SFP to output HDMI.

SMPTE Highlight: BarnOne BTF1-07

Attendees will also be able to see Barnfind’s extremely popular BarnOne BTF1-07 frame that includes 16 SFP ports, a 16-port fiber multiplexer and 8 BNC connectors. Like all BarnOne Frames, the unit is equipped with a full built-in intelligent 32 x 32 cross-point matrix for the full flexibility to route, switch and duplicate any input to any output, regardless if it is optical or coaxial.

# # #

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company’s solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology’s award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and it also offers integration, technical support, and repair services. For further information about Barnfind Americas: www.barnfindamericas.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Barnfind Americas Contact: Lita Honkpo

Marketing Coordinator

+1-949-388-9078 x 114

Email: lita.honkpo@barnfinamericas.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv