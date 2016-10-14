Video Clarity Announces ClearView Venue Player for Synchronized Playback of Multiple Video Sequences in Entertainment Venues

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Oct. 13, 2016 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the launch of ClearView Venue Player, a video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed segments of content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. Video Clarity's first product in the entertainment-playback market, the ClearView Venue Player is designed for amusement and theme parks, museums, live events, staged shows, and other environments that rely on repeated, synchronized video playback for entertainment and display.

"Users in entertainment environments need an easy, reliable way to coordinate their video programs to play out on the right screens at exactly the right times," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "Video Clarity has a long history of building reliable content analysis, recording, and playback systems, and now we're applying that expertise to help entertainment venues automate the highly choreographed multiscreen video-playback process. What's more, customers will get more storage and more outputs than most people would expect from such a small device. In the end, they'll have greater confidence in their video programming while also saving space and time."

Advanced synchronization software lets users program segments to play from multiple Venue Players according to specific timing and order of recall, and synchronized with devices and effects. Start-time commands are synchronized by either Network Time Protocol (NTP) or by LTC timecode. This feature allows multiple venue players to start playout at exactly the same time, a critical factor in multiscreen venues.

Users can control the ClearView Venue Player independently through Video Clarity's Venue Manager or via a simple scripting interface, allowing fast integration into existing environments.

The ClearView Venue Player supports up to eight HD-SDI outputs, two quad-SDI UHD outputs, or four HD outputs and a single UHD output -- all from a single 1-RU package. The compact unit is available with up to 12 terabytes of storage, allowing hours of playout of uncompressed YCbCr, 10-bit video and 16 channels of embedded audio per each program output.

The ClearView Venue Player will be available in November. More information about Video Clarity and its products is available at videoclarity.com.

# # #

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides audio and video quality assessment and analysis systems for researchers, broadcasters, equipment vendors, and entertainment distribution engineers that must continually measure the quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks such as NBC Universal and BSkyB; leading broadcast-product manufacturers such as Cisco and Harmonic; and educational, government, and research organizations such as the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the U.S. Army, and NASA. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at videoclarity.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Video Clarity Announces ClearView Venue Player - https://goo.gl/IJIRNs

Follow Video Clarity:

https://www.facebook.com/VideoClarity

https://www.linkedin.com/company/video-clarity

https://plus.google.com/114290553360043263852/posts