Audio-Technica Offers Rebates on Select System 10 Digital Wireless Systems Through the End of 2016

STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announces $25.00, $50.00 and $100.00 rebate offers on select System 10 Digital Wireless Systems, including Camera-Mount, Stompbox and System 10 PRO Rack-Mount (single- and dual-channel) configurations. Systems purchased from an authorized A-T dealer in the U.S. and its territories between October 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016 are eligible for a rebate on each system purchased (no limit).



System 10 eligible products and U.S. street prices:

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1701 System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System ($379.95)

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1701/L System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System with lavalier mic ($449.95)

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1702 System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System with handheld mic ($399.95)

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1501 System 10 Stompbox Guitar Wireless System ($349.95)

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1301 System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Single-Channel Bodypack Digital Wireless System ($429.00)

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1301/L System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Single-Channel Bodypack Digital Wireless System with lavalier mic ($499.00)

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1302 System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Single-Channel Handheld Digital Wireless System ($449.00)

$100.00 rebate: ATW-1311/L System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Dual-Channel Bodypack Digital Wireless System with lavalier mic ($899.00)

$100.00 rebate: ATW-1312 System 10 PRO Dual-Channel Rack-Mount Bodypack/Handheld Digital Wireless System ($779.00)

$100.00 rebate: ATW-1312/L System 10 PRO Dual-Channel Rack-Mount Bodypack/Handheld Digital Wireless System with lavalier mic ($849.00)

$100.00 rebate: ATW-1322 System 10 PRO Dual-Channel Rack-Mount Handheld Digital Wireless System ($799.00)

About System 10 Digital Wireless

Operating in the 2.4 GHz range, far from TV and DTV interference, the System 10 offers high-fidelity digital wireless, advanced 24-bit operation and amazingly clear sound. System 10 wireless ensures clear communications by providing three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies for interference-free communication. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Finally, Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver to maximize signal integrity.

All rebate submissions must be postmarked by January 31, 2017. Additional product information and rebate instructions can be found here: All System 10 Rebate Offers, System 10 PRO, System 10 Camera-Mount and System 10 Stompbox.

