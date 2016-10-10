“Luhan Reloaded:2016” Concert Live Streamed with URSA Mini 4K and ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K

Fremont, CA - October 10, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that four URSA Mini 4K PL cameras and an ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K with the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast panel were used by Guangzhou based Guangdong i-Mass Vision to provide a live feed of Chinese singer Luhan’s solo concert tour. The tour, named “Luhan Reloaded:2016,” was streamed exclusively by ME, a mobile live streaming app of China’s leading social entertainment platform YY Inc.

With the concert, fans were able to interact with the singer in real time on smartphones via the ME app during pre show rehearsals and warm up as well as during the show, changing the way fans take part in a music concert. The concert was also shot completely on digital film cameras from Blackmagic Design, rather than EFP cameras. “Concert lighting tend to be complex, which brings you both extreme brightness and darkness at the same time. So we decided to use Blackmagic Design’s URSA Mini 4K digital film cameras for its wide dynamic range,” said Jiang Weizhong, director of Guangdong i-Mass Vision.

Four URSA Mini 4K PL cameras were used, with each equipped with a Blackmagic URSA Mini B4 Mount. All cameras were set in film mode for the widest possible latitude. “Besides a much wider dynamic range, using the film camera for live production gives you another advantage because it includes an internal high quality recorder, which means even in live production, you get film quality footage from each camera, great for postproduction, without hanging an external recorder for each camera,” said Jiang.

Each of the URSA Mini 4K cameras output a 1080i50 feed via SDI. To color match these cameras, each camera feed went through a Blackmagic Design’s HDLink Pro before entering the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K switcher, controlled by the ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel. “There are no white balance settings in digital film cameras as found in EFP cameras. However, using the HDLink Pro converters, we were able to apply a pre built LUT to each of the camera feeds for color matching, which is a simpler solution.” Jiang explained.

The program feed from the ATEM switcher then went to a live grading system, which sent the graded feed to ME’s live streaming system.

With the URSA Mini 4.6K shipping and more powerful features being added, which allow the ATEM switchers to remote control the camera, Jiang looks forward to exploring more possibilities with his Blackmagic Design solution: “We will also use the more powerful URSA Mini 4.6K camera in live productions and we believe its 15 stops of dynamic range can make sure more realistic lighting at the concert is presented to audience watching the show on TV or the Internet.” All video, audio, talkback and tally between each camera and the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K was transferred via optical fiber while all the real time bi directional conversions between SDI and optical fiber was completed with Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Camera Converters and Studio Converters.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.