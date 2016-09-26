Wisycom Stays in Charge with New ACM50

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, ITALY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2016 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, is proud to introduce the ACM50 Battery Charger. This lithium battery charger can charge up to 10 batteries simultaneously and was designed with the rack-based user in mind.

At 19 inches and 1.60 kg, the ACM50 can be easily and efficiently mounted and dismounted from any users’ rack modules. The unit is housed in aluminum and comes with two LED indicators under each charging slot, allowing users to view the status of their batteries. It takes the ACM50 only two hours to fully charge a battery and is powered via an AC or DC connector.

“The new ACM50 adopts Wisycom’s commitment to providing easy-to-use, yet sophisticated products to its customer base,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “We are proud to offer our customers products that fit seamlessly into their workflow and make their jobs easier.”

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.