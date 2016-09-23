MusiCares® and P&E Wing to Provide Free Hearing Testing at AES

Santa Monica, Calif. — MusiCares®, in partnership with the AES and The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing®, will be hosting free hearing screenings Thursday through Saturday from 10am until 4pm during the Los Angeles AES Convention.



A CAOHC (Council for Accreditation in Occupational Hearing Conservation) certified audiometric technician, using the latest calibrated equipment, will evaluate the hearing of attendees, with test results reviewed on site by certified audiologists. This opportunity will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and interested individuals will be asked to complete a brief, one page form for MusiCares. Staffed with professional audiologists, the hearing test van will be located at the rear of the exhibition hall between the Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo.

This free hearing test opportunity at AES is a result of The Recording Academy's GRAMMY Hearing Health Initiative, which is a partnership between the P&E Wing and MusiCares designed to maximize efforts to educate about hearing health and best practices for hearing conservation. This initiative has been propelled by recent studies demonstrating the large number of teenagers at risk of hearing loss from how loud they've been listening to music over the last 15 years.

