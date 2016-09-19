PILOT's John Clark to Present Keynote at 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Sept. 19, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that John Clark, executive director of PILOT for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), will present the keynote address on Friday, Oct. 14, at the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. Titled "Inspiration for Innovation," Clark's address will take place during the BTS Awards Lunch, set for noon at the Hartford Marriott Hotel in Hartford, Connecticut.

"As one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology, the IEEE Broadcast Symposium is an ideal forum for exploring the nature of innovation and how it can drive our industry forward," said Clark. "In this session, we'll take a look at the powerful inspirations for innovation regardless of industry, specific technology, or even our own expertise."

Taking place Oct. 12-14, the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer. Presented by a global panel of broadcast engineering experts, the Symposium offers engineering professionals an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program of tutorials and technical sessions.

Clark brings 18 years of experience in the digital media space to his leadership role for the PILOT initiative, designed to bring together leading-edge companies, organizations, and educators to advance broadcast technology and innovation. Previously, he was executive director of the Reese News Lab in the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina, where he taught media entrepreneurship and worked with graduate and undergraduate students to develop and test new, sustainable products for the media industry.

Prior to his work at UNC, Clark was the general manager of WRAL.com, one of the nation's most successful local news websites. Under his leadership, WRAL.com received the Edward R. Murrow Award for best broadcast-affiliated website, the Editor & Publisher award for best local TV-affiliated website, and a regional Emmy® for continuing coverage, among other awards. Clark holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication from Campbell University and an MBA from Campbell University's Lundy-Fetterman School of Business.

"John is a perfect example of the outstanding level of expertise and top-notch content that attendees can expect at this year's IEEE Broadcast Symposium, and we are extremely honored to have his participation," said William T. Hayes, president of IEEE BTS and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television. "Not only is he guiding the evolution of PILOT to ensure the program accelerates broadcast innovation, but he conceived, built, and managed some of the most successful broadcast television websites and mobile applications in the industry."

Online registration and the complete technical program for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium are available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Past attendees are eligible for a $100 discount off the registration fee. More information about the Symposium, as well as sponsorship opportunities, is available by contacting Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEE-BTS_John-Clark.jpg

Photo Caption: John Clark, Executive Director, NAB PILOT

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=PILOT's John Clark to Present Keynote @IEEEBTSociety Symposium - https://goo.gl/T6BllA

Follow IEEE BTS:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IEEEBTSociety

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IEEEBTSociety

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/IEEE-Broadcast-Technology-Society-IEEE-4937489