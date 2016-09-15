ATTO Technology’s New 32Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel HBAs Powers Facilis TerraBlock Storage

ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for nearly 30 years, and Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage systems and dynamic workflow solutions for the film, broadcast and AV markets, are pleased to announce the inclusion of the new ATTO Celerity™ 32Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs) in the Facilis TerraBlock shared storage system. This announcement builds on the longstanding relationship between the two companies to offer users even more power for their data-intensive needs.

Gen 6 Fibre Channel offers twice the speed of previous generations, resulting in even faster access to data. With true 32Gb/s speed, managing uncompressed 4K and compressed 8K workflows has never been easier. ATTO’s Celerity HBAs also feature Advanced Data Streaming™ (ADS) technology, ensuring the smooth flow of data and eliminating dropped frames during real-time editing.

Facilis’ new TerraBlock Hybrid 24 has a storage capacity of up to 144TB and can utilize 32Gb Fibre Channel’s speed and low latency for the best possible performance. This translates to ease of configuration, in some cases eliminating the need for dual-port connectivity when increased performance is required.

“ATTO is ahead of the curve when it comes to 4K workflows,” says Jim McKenna, vice president of marketing for Facilis. “When we upgraded to 16Gb Fibre Channel, it allowed us to work with uncompressed 10bit 4K DPX. Now with 32Gb, we’re solidly into the rarified air of several GBs per second to a single desktop. No other technology can do that with our system. It’s amazing that we’re able to increase throughput so much with a simple connectivity upgrade.”

Facilis builds its TerraBlock using both solid-state disks and hard-disk drives, combining the speed of high-performance SSDs with the increased capacity of HDDs. This creates high-availability storage connectivity for servers and workstations, specifically designed for low-latency, real-time streaming applications.

“Facilis has been breaking new ground with its innovative use of hybrid storage solutions and we’re proud to have our HBAs offered in the new TerraBlock Hybrid 24,” says Tim Klein, ATTO’s founder and CEO. “Content creators need higher performance when multiple users are working on the same 4K project and the ability to trust their work will be protected. The combination of ATTO’s HBAs with Facilis’ storage integrity accomplishes both goals.”

Both ATTO’s Celerity 32Gb Gen 6 HBAs and Facilis’ TerraBlock Hybrid 24 shared storage are available for purchase now.