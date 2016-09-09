AJA Enhances RovoCam HDBaseT Compact Block Camera Workflows

New RovoRx-SDI Receiver Includes 6G-SDI Support, Genlock, and More; RovoControl v2.0 Software Release Adds New Presets and Better Multicam Control

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2016) —AJA Video Systems today announced the new RovoRx-SDI HDBaseT receiver and updated RovoControl v2.0 software. RovoRx-SDI is a companion receiver for RovoCam with four integrated 6G/3G-SDI outputs and HDMI for UltraHD/HD support. RovoControl v2.0 adds multicam setup and control and several workflow enhancements to the RovoCam HDBaseT compact block camera ecosystem.

Capable of UltraHD, RovoCam is integrated with an HDBaseT interface, offering the most efficient and affordable method of supporting uncompressed video, audio, control and power over a single CAT 5e/6 cable at lengths of up to 100 meters. The new RovoControl update offers upgraded multicamera control for RovoCam, and new presets and features for more productive workflows in ProAV, industrial, corporate, security and traditional broadcast environments.

RovoRx-SDI

RovoRx-SDI is a companion UltraHD/HD HDBaseT receiver for RovoCam, with additional support for HDBaseT workflows offering integrated 4x 6G/3G-SDI outputs, HDMI video and audio outputs, and genlock support.

Key features include:

Four 6G/3G-SDI outputs supporting 6G/3G/1.5G with embedded audio

DA Mode for distributing multiple 6G/3G-SDI signals from an HDBaseT source

HDMI output for ubiquitous UltraHD and HD prosumer displays

REF in/out that can be genlocked with other broadcast gear

USB port for software configuration of SDI settings

Power over HDBaseT (PoH), allowing RovoCam to be powered remotely from its physical location



RovoControl v2.0

Compatible with Mac and Windows, RovoControl v2.0 is powerful, free software that allows users to control both RovoCam from companion HDBaseT products in the RovoCam ecosystem, including RovoRx-SDI, RovoRx-HDMI and Corvid HB-R. Key features include:

Easier multicamera setup and control for up to eight RovoCams

Preset control for simple recall and the ability to share presets between RovoCams including ePTZ settings

Greater color and white balance control for users, improving the ability to match other cameras

Improved auto and manual spot focus options, offering better focus for off center subjects

New low-delay mode improves latency and removes image stabilization while in use

Gamma detail and visibility enhancer settings added to UI

Improved UART/RS-232 support on third-party RS-232 adapters

“RovoCam’s simple installation, features, small footprint and incredible level of control and image quality have generated a ton of enthusiasm from customers across many markets,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Unique workflow options enabled by the RovoControl update and RovoRx-SDI open up new opportunities for high-quality 4K image capture that previously may not have been possible due to space or crew limitations.”

Pricing and Availability

RovoControl v2.0 software will be available soon as a free download for all RovoCam customers. RovoCam is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $2,495. RovoCam’s companion receiver unit, the RovoRx-SDI, will be available soon for a US MSRP of $995. The existing RovoRx-HDMI companion receiver is available now for a US MSRP of $495. For more information about RovoCam and to learn more about RovoControl v2.0 and RovoRx-SDI, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/rovocam.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.