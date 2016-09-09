IBC 2016: SAM ships over 100 Kula production switchers since its launch in April 2016

IBC, Amsterdam, Booth 9A01, 9 September 2016: SAM’s innovative Kula range of multi-format production switchers, continues to generate strong momentum in the industry, with SAM shipping more than 100 switchers worldwide since its launch at NAB 2016. Major media organizations in countries including China, the USA and The Netherlands are now tapping into the powerful features of Kula.



Kula, which will be demonstrated on the SAM booth (9.A01) at IBC 2016, breaks new ground with its price point and performance combination. It represents a core piece of SAM’s business-transforming solutions across live playout and production, which are empowering the move to 4K for broadcasters and media organizations of all sizes.



Rob Rowe, General Manager, Live Production and Infrastructure at SAM commented, “There’s no doubt that the broadcast industry is undergoing an exciting period of transformation. 4K is no longer just a buzzword, and content is now being captured and delivered in a wider range of formats within the same production workflow. Kula is the perfect switcher for these changing times because it’s versatile, affordable, and works within a variety of production environments including live events (flyaway packs, OB vans) sports, houses of worship and conferences and events. With its ability to combine SD, HD, and 4K capabilities, Kula provides a level of support to the market that simply can’t be matched.”



Built on the heritage of SAM’s award-winning Kahunaswitcher, Kula delivers a powerful feature set with a market-leading price point. It leverages the company’s innovative FormatFusion3technology to seamlessly mix any format, up to and including 4K. This eliminates the need for external conversion equipment.



Capable of handling 4K/1080p/HD and SD in 1M/E and 2M/E versions, Kula can manage multiple formats making it both future-proof and adaptable for today’s production environment. The 2M/E HD/SD version can be switched to 1M/E 4K mode, allowing users to benefit from higher production values.



Kula provides a choice of four easy to operate control panels for maximum flexibility, which are expandable with additional control modules from the Kahuna Maverik Range. Kula also delivers up to five key layers per M/E, 20 channels of DVE and floating/auxiliary keying resources and up to 36 inputs and 18 assignable outputs, plus an extensive internal clip and still store to guarantee high impact productions.