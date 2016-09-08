Sonnet Announces Dual-Port SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt 2 Adapter

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the Twin 10G SFP+ Thunderbolt(TM) 2 to Dual-Port SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) adapter, a cost-effective solution for adding lightning-fast 10GbE network connectivity to any Mac(R) with Thunderbolt 2 or Thunderbolt ports, or any Windows(R) PC with a Thunderbolt 2 port. Featuring 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2 technology, the Twin 10G SFP+ makes it easy for users to connect their computers to high-speed network infrastructure and storage systems using the 10GbE standard, which offers up to 10 times the performance of Gigabit Ethernet, the common wired network connection included with many computers today. Its performance, compact size, easy setup, and quiet operation make this Sonnet adapter suitable for use in a variety of workflows and environments.

The Twin 10G SFP+ 10GbE adapter is equipped with two SFP+ sockets, allowing users to select either short-range (up to 300 meters) or long-range (up to 10 kilometers) SFP+ transceivers (sold separately), and connect their computers to a switch or other 10GbE interface via LC fiber optic cables (sold separately) at long distances. Users may also select cost-effective Twinax direct-attach copper cables for connections up to 10 meters (sold separately). The Twin 10G SFP+ includes two Thunderbolt 2 ports and connects to the computer through an included Thunderbolt cable; the second Thunderbolt port supports daisy-chaining up to six devices to the host computer.

"With the high bandwidth and cost effectiveness of 10GbE networking, modern video production and graphics facilities and many other businesses are increasingly adopting this fast standard for wired networking to support specialized applications, such as HD video editing using high-performance shared storage systems. Few computers offer a 10GbE interface, but all modern Macs and many Windows computers offer a high-performance Thunderbolt 2 interface," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "As a follow-up to the tremendous success we have had with our Twin 10G 10GBase-T product, our new Twin 10G SFP+ dual-port 10GbE Thunderbolt 2 adapter provides users who need to connect through a fiber optic network infrastructure with a powerfully simple and cost-effective way to add fast 10GbE connectivity to their computers."

The Twin 10G SFP+ offers several advanced features including link aggregation (teaming) of its two 10GbE ports, which increases throughput beyond that of a single connection, and transparent failover between 10GbE ports, which keeps the computer connected in case a single cable is disconnected or one of the ports fails. For ease of use, the Sonnet adapter is configured through the OS X(R) Network control panel or Windows Device Manager.

Measuring just 4 inches wide by 8.25 inches long by 2.8 inches tall, the Twin 10G SFP+ 10GbE adapter is small enough to sit on most any work surface, but large enough to support adequate airflow inside the case. The design enables the temperature-controlled, variable-speed fan to keep the adapter cool and run whisper-quiet at all times, making the device well suited for use in noise-sensitive environments.

The Twin 10G SFP+ (part number TWIN10G-SFP-TB2) will be available Sept. 12 for $669 USD. Short-range 10GBase-SR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-SR) and long-range 10Base-LR SFP+ transceivers (part number G10E-SFP-LR) are available for $69 and $149 each, respectively. More information on the Twin 10G SFP+ is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/twin10gsfp.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

