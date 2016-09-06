Streamstar Foes Smaller in Form - Bigger in Functionality with Streamstar® X7 Live Production and Streaming Studio

London, UK & Redwood City, CA USA -- Streamstar, the trendsetting company that brought professional quality streaming and live production capabilities to market at an unbeatable price point, is poised to amaze again with the release of Streamstar® X7 at IBC 2016. X7 packs powerful functionality and user-friendly features into the tiniest form-factor for an ultra-affordable, easy-to-operate system. The latest in Streamstar’s X series delivers peak performance to a broad audience comprised of sports broadcasters, production companies, houses of worship, educational institutions, and any type of broadcast facility in-between. Streamstar will also debut SCOREPLUS SERVER, a hardware solution that incorporates Streamstar SCOREPLUS software, and Streamstar SW 3.5, their newest software release that offers a full range of features. All products will be demonstrated at IBC in Stand 12.F31.

“We’ve shattered the tradition of clunky, old-school and complicated streaming systems with our groundbreaking, affordable and easily operated solution suite,” explains Radoslav Toth, Streamstar CEO. “Streamstar X7, the latest model in our X series, will have IBC attendees buzzing when they see what can be accomplished from this tiny footprint. It’s definitely a product that has to be seen to be believed!”

The new, compact 2RU size X7 offers 6 inputs, 1080 streaming capabilities, replays and slomo on all six channels. Like it’s predecessor, Streamstar X4, it offers a wide range of professional features, including: comprehensive media playlists, top quality video processing, a host of graphics capabilities, and the same intuitive, touch screen user interface found in Streamstar’s larger units. It is also easily converted to a mobile production studio by simply enclosing it into a hard case with an HDMI monitor for a compact and cost-effective studio on the go.

The company is also debuting Streamstar SCOREPLUS SERVER. Convenient and affordable, the 2 RU SCOREPLUS SERVER with SCOREPLUS makes the process of creating sophisticated sports graphics enjoyable and exciting. Streamstar SCOREPLUS blends groundbreaking technology with a brilliant design and intuitive touchscreen interface to deliver a high-quality, easy-to-use sports graphics package at an unbeatable price tag. The combination of the SCOREPLUS SERVER together with Steamstar’s X series creates a unique, powerful and complete tool for sports or any live production. The results are Network television style production with replays, slow motion and stylish sports graphics making it the best and the smartest choice on the market.

Streamstar’s new software version – Streamstar SW 3.5 – offers a host of new features including a Countdown Timer for replays and media files in the interface for the operator’s convenience. A new Auto Cut feature allows pre-selection of the next input played after a replay or media playback finish. The new version also includes support for Facebook LIVE streaming.

The upgraded version also provides integrated support for the JVC- GY-HM660 Mobile News Streaming Camera, a lightweight-user-friendly model perfect for fast, efficient mobile newsgathering. Users can now remotely control as many camera features as 6 CCUs, such as the stream quality (resolution, bitrate), focus, zoom, camera tally, recording, iris, gain, automatic exposure level, shutter, white balance, and more, without the bulk and weight of the units.

“Our solutions are extremely efficient and flexible and offer industry professionals highly functional designs at prices they can afford,” adds Toth. “We are beyond excited to launch our new and advanced systems at this year’s IBC — a show which draws the world’s most creative and demanding professionals seeking cutting-edge solutions. That’s what they’ll find at Streamstar.”

The Steamstar SW 3.5 will be available for download in September. Streamstar X7 will also be available during September at the introductory price of $8995, and SCOREPLUS SERVER will be available during September at the introductory price of $3995.

