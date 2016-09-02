CNN Chile Chooses Pebble Beach Systems Marina Xpress

– Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that CNN Chile, part of the Turner Group, is installing Pebble Beach Systems' Marina Xpress automation to replace their legacy Sundance system. Based in the new Machasa building in Santiago, this is the first installation of Marina Xpress in Chile.

A key requirement of the installation was the integration with CNN Chile’s iNews system (NRCS). Equally important were ease of use and training of CNN’s staff, system flexibility, price, and 24-hour support both locally and from the manufacturer. The NRCS will integrate to Marina Xpress via the popular MOS (Media Object Server) protocol.

Many legacy automation systems have already reached their “end-of-life” and are either no longer supported, or supported with unacceptable caveats for the mission critical services they provide. A smooth and uninterrupted migration path to state-of-the-art automation systems can be daunting to both operational staff and management. Pebble Beach Systems' overarching goal is to remove any and all risk to that migration path.

“For any organization, having a hard cutover to an entirely new system comes with considerable risk,” explains Paulo Andrés Martínez-Cleves, Vice President of Sales for Latin America at Pebble Beach Systems. “At Pebble, our engineers are true industry. We ensure that the years of accumulated data on a legacy automation system’s database is seamlessly transferred into Marina’s database so organizations can hit the ground running.”

Santiago-based reseller VGL will install and service the Marina Xpress automation system. The fact that VGL is also an Avid reseller gave the CNN staff additional confidence that they could undertake the integration and provide the necessary support.

