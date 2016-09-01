IEEE BTS Calls for Sponsors to Host New IP Video Course

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Aug. 30, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced a call for sponsors to host upcoming sessions of the society's new one-day course, "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers." Taught by Wes Simpson, owner of Telecom Product Consulting, the course made its debut on April 11, 2015, in Las Vegas with sponsorship by PBS, in conjunction with the PBS Technology Conference (TechCon). PBS hosted the course again in conjunction with the 2016 PBS TechCon in Las Vegas.

The course provides a detailed look at the key technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities. Simpson explains the underlying technologies involved and describes practical applications, introducing students to a range of terminology and industry standards and demonstrating how IP video technologies will impact their current and future plans for video networking and delivery.

The "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" course is designed to accommodate 30 or more attendees at a cost of $150 per student. The course can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a 5 percent discount toward tuition. Modules to be covered include IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

"By hosting 'IP Video for Broadcast Engineers,' sponsors have the opportunity to address the needs of engineers, managers, and technicians who must come up to speed quickly on the wide range of new technologies that are shaping the broadcast facilities and networks of today and tomorrow," Simpson said. "Since we come to the site, the sponsor and engineers can receive training within the convenience of their own facility."

More information about attending or hosting the "IP Video for Broadcast Engineers" is available by contacting Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org. Additional information about the society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

