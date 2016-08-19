Avlex and MIPRO Introduce 7 Series Rechargeable Transmitters

Kansas City, MO –August 2016 … Avlex Corporation, the North American distributor of MIPRO products and the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, is pleased to introduce the new MIPRO 7 Series Rechargeable Transmitters. The new ACT-70HC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone and ACT-70TC UHF Rechargeable Miniature Bodypack Transmitter draw upon the experience and backbone of three generations of wireless products to deliver exceptional performance for live sound reinforcement, theatrical use, location sound, and broadcast applications.

Operating at 72 MHz bandwidth with a frequency range that extends from 482 – 554 MHz, the MIPRO ACT-70HC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone is fully compliant with new FCC requirements and regulations. This handheld transmitter is powered by the ICR 18500 rechargeable lithium battery—resulting in versatile and extended operation characteristics. The battery provides 20-minute fast charge capability that delivers up to 1-hour of operation and a minimum of 13 hours of operation with a full 4-hour charge. The result is class-leading operational flexibility.

With audio performance and ergonomics being critically important for any handheld transmitter, the new ACT-70HC delivers the goods. The transmitter employs MIPRO’s innovatively designed metal housing featuring a distinctive aesthetic and ergonomic style—making this microphone comfortable to hold and delivering exceptional build quality. The transmitter incorporates a premium condenser capsule, which is included in the system package. With its clear, crisp, and articulate performance attributes, the new ACT-70HC delivers superior performance required by today's audio professionals. Adjustable RF output power and gain settings, a backlit LCD display, silent on/off operation and mute switches complete this feature rich wireless microphone.

For those situations where a lavalier or earset microphone is preferable, the new MIPRO ACT-70TC Wireless Rechargeable Bodypack Transmitter is the solution. Like its sibling, the ACT-70TC operates at 72 MHz bandwidth with a frequency range that extends from 482 – 554 MHz, the MIPRO ACT-70TC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone is fully compliant with new FCC requirements and regulations. This premium miniature bodypack transmitter also uses the ICR 18500 rechargeable lithium battery that facilitates 1-hour of operation on a 20-minute quick charge or 13 hours of operation on a full 4-hour charge. The new ACT-70TC is constructed with a lightweight magnesium alloy housing that delivers rugged dependability in a compact form factor that can be easily hidden—making this a terrific choice for theatrical or on-camera broadcast applications.

Like the ACT-70HC Handheld Microphone, the new ACT-70TC Bodypack Transmitter delivers state-of-the-art audio performance. With its adjustable RF output power and gain settings, a backlit LCD display, plus silent on/off operation and mute switches, the ACT-70TC is a comprehensive, versatile solution for a wide range of wireless audio challenges. The ACT-70TC transmitter is for use with MIPRO's new ACT-71, ACT-72, and ACT-74 Series 7 wireless receivers.

Fred Canning, National Sales Manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO ACT-70HC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone and ACT-70TC UHF Rechargeable Miniature Bodypack Transmitter, “The ACT-70HC and ACT-70TC are built with the exquisite attention to detail and innovative design customers have come to expect from MIPRO. With first class audio performance, rich feature sets, improved RF circuitry, low power consumption characteristics, and rock solid reliability, these two premium transmitters make a great choice for a wide range of audio applications. I’m confident audio engineers will find much to like.”

The MIPRO ACT-70HC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone and ACT-70TC UHF Rechargeable Miniature Bodypack Transmitter are available now. The MP-80 three-in-one smart charging cradles are currently included free of charge while supplies last. MSRP pricing on these new transmitters is as follows:

ACT-70HC UHF Rechargeable Handheld Microphone: $570.00

ACT-70TC UHF Rechargeable Miniature Bodypack Transmitter: $540.00

About Avlex Corporation

Avlex Corporation is a leading supplier of high quality, feature rich, and competitively priced professional audio products. The Avlex, Superlux, and MIPRO brands of microphones, wireless systems, electronics, and accessories are available through independent dealers and contractors nationwide. For additional information on Avlex Corporation, visit the company online at www.avlex.com.

###