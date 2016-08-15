Waves Audio Now Shipping the Waves Tune Real-Time Plugin
KNOXVILLE, TN —Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is now shipping the Waves Tune Real-Time plugin. Waves Tune Real-Time provides smooth, natural-sounding vocal pitch correction instantly and automatically, as soon as the notes leave the singer’s mouth. Designed for live performances as well as pre-production, tracking and mixing in the studio, the plugin’s innovative pitch detection and correction technologies ensure that the tuned vocal retains the vocalist’s natural vocal sound. Producers, engineers and performers can use the plugin for subtle pitch correction, but also as a creative pitch quantization effect – all in real time.
The intuitive controls, simple layout, and touchscreen compatibility are key for engineers who have little time to fuss around and need to quickly get solid and "ready-to-go" vocals.
Waves Tune Real-Time can be easily programmed per song and customized to the singer's articulation. You can control the range, choose a scale, mark in advance specific notes to fix or avoid, control the plugin’s sensitivity, and even tune a singer's vibrato while preserving its natural movement. If you don’t know the scale of the song, you can enter the notes using the virtual keyboard, or set the plugin to follow a melody played in advance or in real time via MIDI.
Waves Tune Real-Time is compatible with all Waves SoundGrid® applications and eMotion mixers, and can work seamlessly with any live console via Waves MultiRack without the need for complex setups.
Waves Tune Real-Time features:
- Automatically tunes vocals in real time
- Ultra-low latency for instant response
- Optimized for both studio and live settings
- Natural-sounding and smooth
- Advanced formant correction to retain natural vocal sound
- Corrects vibrato while preserving its natural movement
- Creative pitch quantization effects
- User-friendly GUI with intuitive controls and layout
- Program or play the pitch correction via MIDI
- Runs on any live mixing console via MultiRack SoundGrid
- Compatible with all SoundGrid applications: StudioRack, MultiRack, eMotion ST, eMotion LV1
Waves Tune Real-Time is a dream tool that helps vocalists stay in tune while singing, feel confident, and focus on the emotion of their performance, in the studio or live on stage.
Learn more here: http://www.waves.com/plugins/waves-tune-real-time#presenting-waves-tune-real-time
Video Links:
Waves Tune Real-Time Plugin Tutorial and Demo with Dave Darlington: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEYV9FH91Vo
Introducing Waves Tune Real-Time - Instant Pitch Correction Plugin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdZ7bAudlSk
