Waves Audio Now Shipping the Waves Tune Real-Time Plugin

KNOXVILLE, TN —Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, is now shipping the Waves Tune Real-Time plugin. Waves Tune Real-Time provides smooth, natural-sounding vocal pitch correction instantly and automatically, as soon as the notes leave the singer’s mouth. Designed for live performances as well as pre-production, tracking and mixing in the studio, the plugin’s innovative pitch detection and correction technologies ensure that the tuned vocal retains the vocalist’s natural vocal sound. Producers, engineers and performers can use the plugin for subtle pitch correction, but also as a creative pitch quantization effect – all in real time.



The intuitive controls, simple layout, and touchscreen compatibility are key for engineers who have little time to fuss around and need to quickly get solid and "ready-to-go" vocals.

Waves Tune Real-Time can be easily programmed per song and customized to the singer's articulation. You can control the range, choose a scale, mark in advance specific notes to fix or avoid, control the plugin’s sensitivity, and even tune a singer's vibrato while preserving its natural movement. If you don’t know the scale of the song, you can enter the notes using the virtual keyboard, or set the plugin to follow a melody played in advance or in real time via MIDI.

Waves Tune Real-Time is compatible with all Waves SoundGrid® applications and eMotion mixers, and can work seamlessly with any live console via Waves MultiRack without the need for complex setups.

Waves Tune Real-Time features:

Automatically tunes vocals in real time

Ultra-low latency for instant response

Optimized for both studio and live settings

Natural-sounding and smooth

Advanced formant correction to retain natural vocal sound

Corrects vibrato while preserving its natural movement

Creative pitch quantization effects

User-friendly GUI with intuitive controls and layout

Program or play the pitch correction via MIDI

Runs on any live mixing console via MultiRack SoundGrid

Compatible with all SoundGrid applications: StudioRack, MultiRack, eMotion ST, eMotion LV1

Waves Tune Real-Time is a dream tool that helps vocalists stay in tune while singing, feel confident, and focus on the emotion of their performance, in the studio or live on stage.

Learn more here: http://www.waves.com/plugins/waves-tune-real-time#presenting-waves-tune-real-time

Video Links:

Waves Tune Real-Time Plugin Tutorial and Demo with Dave Darlington: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEYV9FH91Vo

Introducing Waves Tune Real-Time - Instant Pitch Correction Plugin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdZ7bAudlSk

