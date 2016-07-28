Wohler’s Low-Cost Audio Monitors Now Available

San franCisco, JULY 28, 2016— Wohler Technologies, leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the affordable AMP1-8-M dual input SDI 8-channel audio monitor and AMP1-2SDA 2-channel audio monitor. With the AMP1-8-M and AMP1-2SDA, Wohler is providing unprecedented access to its advanced audio monitoring technology at an aggressive price point. Stop by the HHB Communications Ltd. stand (8.D56) during IBC 2016, to see a range of Wohler’s latest monitoring technologies.

“For a long time customers have been asking for a world-class Wohler monitoring solution that is easy to use while being affordable,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “We have listened and developed the AMP1-8-M and AMP1-2SDA to provide users with a selection of options in the price point without compromising on our world famous quality, from a more advanced 8-channel solution, to a 2-channel model.”

The AMP1-8-M offers fast, intuitive operation for monitoring SDI audio in the most demanding production applications. Ideal for in-studio or remote productions, the AMP1-8-M provides instantaneous selection and summing of any grouping of the first four SDI audio pairs. It features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels, and phase indications on bright 2.4-inch, LED-backlit LCD displays, with configurations that can be created, saved and recalled via Ethernet connection using an intuitive PC interface. Users are able to monitor through built-in speakers, headphones or analog outputs with optional muting for internal speakers.

For those looking for essential monitoring capabilities, in environments including OB truck/vans and network/station facilities, the AMP1-2SDA offers Wohler’s high-quality, audio monitoring in a compact 1RU 2-channel version. This simple-to-use design offers the capability to select from any available channel pair to monitor. The AMP1-2SDA features adjustable volume and balance controls, clear display of levels and phase indications on bright displays. The unit can monitor via its built-in speakers or headphones with automatic speaker muting when headphones are connected. The unit offers several input options - 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Analog and AES3.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio and data alongside the RadiantGrid platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

For additional news items, follow Wohler’s social media sites:

http://twitter.com/Wohler

http://www.facebook.com/WohlerTechnologies

http://www.linkedin.com/company/wohler-technologies