Veset will feature latest Nimbus Cloud Playout solution at IBC 2016

IBC 2016 PREVIEW, Stand8.D31– At IBC 2016, pioneering broadcast technology provider Veset will showcase its completely re-designed Nimbus platform, a versatile, powerful, and fully cloud-based ingest, storage, and playout solution that now includes provisions for live event management.

By leveraging the resources of Amazon Web Service’s S3 and EC2, Veset’s new Nimbus provides virtually unlimited possibilities for broadcasters to create, manage, or run test channels with no client-side hardware investment.

Nimbus’s new self–service capabilities enable Veset clients to launch new full-time channels in a matter of hours and quickly create part-time channels for special events.

Veset’s software-as-a-service approach not only reduces upfront investment, it also reduces direct and indirect operating costs by eliminating the need for traditional client-side engineering support.

Because Veset Nimbus runs in the AWS cloud, channels can be created, run, and maintained from any geographic location. Veset Nimbus cloud playout incorporates key industry standards and workflow processes while enabling users to take full advantage of the agility and scalability of cloud technologies.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Igor Krol said, “Having introduced the original Veset Nimbus in 2014, and now with more than 500 million households worldwide watching channels that use our technology, we are proud to feature a completely re-worked and improved SaaS version of the original product.

“Nimbus is a massive step up from what is available on the market, utilising the latest cloud technologies and AWS resources to reduce drastically the cost of linear channel operation. It empowers content owners to launch new, high-quality television channels quickly, and also to experiment with new channel ideas without the risk.”

Gatis Gailis, CTO of Veset adds, “An overwhelming majority of vendors are still pushing old channel-in-a-box and edge solutions as ‘cloud-based’. Our mission continues to be to drive innovation in this critical space without compromising on functionality or the ability to integrate with existing workflows. We very much look forward to discussing those benefits with IBC 2016 delegates.”

Nimbus and other Veset products and services will be fully demonstrated at IBC, Amsterdam, 9-13 September, on Stand 8.D31. For more information, visit www.veset.tv.