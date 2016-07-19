Forscene targets Asia-Pacific expansion with first Australian reseller

LONDON — July 19, 2016 – Forbidden Technologies plc, developers of professional video editing software, Forscene, today announced a new partnership with Australian technology solution provider, Digistor. Under the non-exclusive agreement Digistor will become Forscene’s first Australian service provider and boost the software’s representation in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Digistor has supplied technology solutions to the VFX, post-production, broadcasting and digital media industries in Australia for over 25 years. They provide design, installation and support to clients including Network Nine Australia, Channel Seven News, ITV Australia, Endemol Shine Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from offices based in Sydney and Melbourne. With many of their clients expressing interest in cloud-based workflows, Digistor was impressed by a demonstration of Forscene’s capabilities at NAB earlier this year and proposed the partnership. Forscene provides professional post-production software in the cloud and has demonstrated exponential time and cost savings to clients in all video industries – including broadcast entertainment, news, and sports. The software allows video producers to access centralised material from a web browser or app on any device and to collaborate from anywhere in the world using a full range of post-production tools. It is the only unified platform that offers review, logging, editing, and publishing entirely in the cloud.“Our customers are increasingly looking to cloud-based editing, post-production, storage, compute and distribution solutions in order to better satisfy the escalating demand for content creation and distribution in ever more formats on tighter budgets,” said Andrew Mooney, managing director at Digistor. “Forscene is an important piece in this puzzle for Digistor. There is no doubt there is demand for Forscene in the Australia and New Zealand market where customers are keen to innovate.”“Digistor is a respected Australian technology provider with an impressive list of clients and partners,” said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. “Their progressive, hands-on approach to new technology and workflow solutions makes them the ideal partner to introduce Forscene to the Australian and New Zealand markets.” About Forbidden Technologies plcForbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world’s most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.Follow Forscene:

