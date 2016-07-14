Autocue makes popular QStart teleprompting software free

London, UK (July 12, 2016) – Autocue, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Videocom brand, is delighted to show how teleprompting can save your production time and money by making the unlimited version of their popular QStart teleprompter software free to everyone! Effective July 1, 2016, Autocue’s Windows/OS QStart software will be free to all users with or without hardware.



“Our philosophy at Autocue is that every production can benefit from a teleprompter”, says Robin Brown, Product Manager. “From an improved production workflow and increased confidence of on-screen talent, teleprompters help you get it right on the first take. Now anyone can take advantage of this renowned industry tool, within moments they can download the software and get prompting.”



Unlike many free teleprompters online, Autocue’s QStart is downloadable software that can be used offline. This entry-level teleprompting application is based on the renowned QMaster software that is used for leading broadcasts and public events around the world. Autocue’s QStart is easy to use, featuring multi-language text and menus, and icon-based action buttons. Scripts can be easily imported from .doc, .rtf and .txt files. In addition, QStart offers script markers and assignable hot keys for added speed and flexibility.



Autocue’s QStart software is truly a timesaver, reducing the number of takes for faster production and post-production. Users will have the opportunity to control the speed of the text by keyboard or mouse. Alternatively, Autocue offer a wide range of wired and wireless hand and foot controllers to allow precise operator or talent control.



In video production, time is precious. To download your copy of Autocue’s QStart, click here. For more information, please visit www.autocue.com



### Autocue (The home of QTV teleprompters) has been the leading provider of teleprompters to the broadcast industry since their introduction in the 1950s. Today, Autocue has the broadest teleprompter range, with the leading hardware and software product at every price-point. Tens of thousands of users worldwide, ranging from schools and videographers to high-end broadcasters such as the BBC, NBC, MBC, Doordarshan, TF1, and CNN, rely on Autocue for their teleprompting needs.



About Vitec Videocom



Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. Vitec Videocom is the parent company for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.



The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.



Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.