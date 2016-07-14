Delvcam Introduces 4K Sports Action Camera

Mount Marion, N.Y. –July 14, 2016 - Delvcam, a US-based design and engineering firm that specializes in professional video capture and video production monitors, today announced the availability of the new DELV-SPORTSCAM4K POV sports camera that captures ultra HD 4K action video and photographs.

Enclosed in a removable, waterproof housing, the DELV-SPORTSCAM4Kcamera is able to shoot up to 98 feet underwater and features Wi-Fi connectivity to view, playback, and share video instantaneously. The free iPhone, iPad, and Android app allows for full camera control, live preview, and download. The camera features a 2-inch screen, a 170-degree wide angle lens, and a built-in speaker and microphone.

“With 4K capability, multiple photo modes and resolutions, and many mounting options, this rugged camera offers versatility for professional photographers as well as home users to record action at sporting events, reality shows, and every day adventures,” commentedDan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam.

