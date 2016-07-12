Imagine Communications Provides SNJ Today with Integrated Ad Management and Playout Solution

DALLAS, July 12, 2016 – Imagine Communications, empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation, has supplied SNJ Today, a community-oriented multichannel media company serving southern New Jersey, with an end-to-end, fully integrated solution for managing its entire advertising sales and video operations. The installation, anchored by Imagine Communications' LandmarkOSI™ Traffic & Billing advertising management system and the Versio™ integrated playout solution, enables SNJ Today to streamline ad sales operations across its television, radio, Web and print properties, as well as provide the communities of southern New Jersey with relevant, high-quality broadcast and streaming video content.

When the founders of SNJ Today set out a few years ago to provide residents of southern New Jersey with news and information important to their day-to-day lives, accessible through multiple channels, they desired a technology solution that would allow them to manage the entire enterprise as a unified operation. The company was looking for a powerful and tightly integrated solution to help automate diverse ad sales, scheduling and playout operations across all media platforms.

''As a small, growing operation, we needed a solution that could match our entrepreneurial responsiveness, something that would give us the quality and professionalism of a big-city broadcast station but deliver the efficiencies and ease-of-use we require to be successful,'' said Ken Pustizzi, President and owner of SNJ Today. ''The ability of LandmarkOSI to manage ad sales and billing across all of our media channels, as well as seamlessly integrate with Imagine Communications' automation and playout solutions, was a far superior alternative to manually assembling a collection of discrete point products.''

SNJ Today is using LandmarkOSI Traffic & Billing to manage ad sales orders and program scheduling for its TV, radio and digital channels, as well as the company's newspaper. The omniplatform capabilities of the solution enable SNJ Today to manage the monetization of all its media channels using a single system that delivers world-class operational efficiencies. Operations are further optimized through the tight integration of the Landmark family of advertising management solutions with Imagine Communications' Versio integrated playout solution.

The media company has deployed Versio for automation and playback and to deliver high-quality HD content across linear and nonlinear channels. The installation also includes Nexio® server technology, which SNJ Today utilizes for content caching and asset management and to host the media company's Adobe Premier Pro editing environment. The open nature of the Imagine Communications solution also enabled seamless integration with SNJ Today’s existing storage archive.

''We are excited to assist SNJ Today in supplying local communities with the news and information that makes a real difference to the lives of thousands of people,'' said Sarah Foss, vice president, product management, Advertising Management Systems, Imagine Communications. ''Our end-to-end, modular and omniplatform solutions are designed to supply media and entertainment companies of all sizes with the agility, flexibility and operational efficiency to tackle today’s challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities.''

Imagine Communications was able to deliver SNJ Today a fully operational multichannel solution for disseminating information to the residents of southern New Jersey within a few months of the initial engagement.

For more information, please visit www.imaginecommunications.com.

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, future-proof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world's video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter@imagine_comms.

About SNJ Today

SNJ Today, based in Millville, NJ, was founded in 2014 as a new and traditional media company. SNJ Today provides news and other programming on Internet radio at www.snjtoday.com, and its own local Comcast television station as well as leased channels serving nearly 3 million households in the southern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley and Delaware markets. The company owns and operates both an AM and FM radio station and local newspaper distributed weekly to more than 20,000 homes. SNJ Today's affiliated companies include ClearBridge Media Consulting providing full-service marketing services and solutions, and Glasstown Productions, a full-service video production company with major network studio assets.