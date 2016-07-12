SIS LIVE to announce expansion of Anylive network at IBC 2016

IBC 2016, Stand 1.C55: At IBC 2016, SIS LIVE, a leading broadcast connectivity supplier, will announce the further expansion of its “AnyliveTM” fibre network. This powerful, rapidly expanding fibre network, that has been operating for a number of years, has strengthened SIS LIVE’s mission to become the connectivity provider of choice for critical media content.

SIS LIVE will also announce details of “Anylive+”, a new range of services that will extend the capabilities of the Anylive network to include remote production options.

SIS LIVE Managing Director David Meynell said, “The need for high production values for live events, continues to rise and with them, the costs. That’s why the advent of high quality, low latency connectivity over IP like that offered by our Anylive network is an attractive proposition for those who need the power and flexibility of IP-based production for multiplatform delivery.”

The established national and international Anylive fibre network, which already connects key broadcasters; major switching centres and channel aggregators; more than 70 major sports stadia and venues.

Two teleports and 24/7 network operations centres at MediaCityUK and SIS LIVE’s head office in Milton Keynes are backed by extensive, permanently-leased satellite capacity to supplement the fibre-based connectivity. The network has been successfully trialled for the production of major, national sporting events, which has led to the official launch of the network, and additions to the rapidly expanding network are expected to be announced at IBC.

The addition of highly adaptable Anytime+ services will enable production operations such as gallery functions, vision engineering, and camera operations to be moved back to the comfort and familiarity of a broadcaster’s base. The power and reach of SIS LIVE’s rapidly growing fibre-based infrastructure offers the triple benefit of exceptional production flexibility, high resilience, and, ultimately, significant cost savings.

Anylive and Anylive+ are supported by highly specialised in-house connectivity experts who monitor, manage, and maintain the network at all times. Further support is provided in the form of Europe’s largest fleet of mobile satellite uplink vehicles.

According to Meynell, “Anylive+ is a major initiative that, as we transition from SNG provider to a connectivity service provider, will further extend our reach as the country’s fastest growing broadcast media fibre supplier and, in turn, greatly enhance the remote production capabilities of our clients. As ever, we aim to deliver the best, most efficient, and most highly adaptable range of services worldwide.”

Anylive, Anylive+ and other SIS LIVE products and services can be discussed at IBC 2016 on Stand 1.C55. For more information, visit www.sislive.tv.