AES Paris Convention Celebrates All Things Audio; Sights Set on Berlin in 2017

New York, NY — The audio industry recently celebrated all things audio at the Audio Engineering Society 140th International Convention, held June 4 through June 7 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France. With a 61% increase in attendee preregistration and a doubling of the exhibiting brands, AES Paris was 2016’s largest professional audio event.



From the Opening Ceremonies, including Awards presentations and a keynote address by President Elect of the AES, Alex U. Case, through the core AES convention fare of technical research papers, workshops and tutorials, the four days of the convention were packed full of opportunities to listen, learn and connect. Additionally, during the opening ceremonies, AES announced that the AES Europe convention will return to Berlin, Germany, in 2017 for the 142nd Convention and exhibition.

Traditional AES convention program elements, such as the Richard C. Heyser Memorial Lecture (presented this year by distinguished researcher and new AES Fellow, Dr. Rozenn Nicol), the Student Delegate Assembly activities, career and education fairs and student recording and design competitions, were accompanied by new opportunities for attendees such as the Professional Sound Expo (PSE) and the Audio Projections multi-format listening experience series.

The Convention technical program included over one hundred presentations of technical research papers on a wide range of the latest advances in pro audio technology, measurement, practice and applications. The preprints of these presentations are available as part of the AES E-Library collection of exclusive documents and media; the AES E-Library is the world’s largest repository of professional audio research and development.



Also of note, in addition to this year’s expanded Technical Program, was the bustling exhibition floor area, boasting over 75 booths. One of the most talked-about highlights of any AES convention, the popular exhibit stands and demo rooms overflowed with gear from leading manufacturers showing new tools and technologies ready for the personal production space, stage and studio.

Audio Engineering Society Executive Director Bob Moses states, “We headed into the Paris convention with great expectations based on registration and exhibitor participation, along with the number and quality of technical presentations, special events, and sponsored presentations scheduled for the convention. The industry responded in a big way, breaking recent pre-registration records and extending the AES’s reach into audio communities far and wide. By every measure, AES Paris has exceeded our initial expectations. Kudos are due to Convention Chair Michael Williams and his entire committee. We now look forward to seeing everyone in Berlin, Germany, in the spring of 2017 for the 142nd Convention.”

For full coverage of the AES 140th International Convention in Paris, France, as well as downloadable papers and presentations, visit: http://www.aes.org/events/140/



Photo Caption: AES President-Elect Alex Case presents the keynote address during the opening ceremonies of AES Paris.

