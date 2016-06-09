Dalet Democratizes International Video Exchange with xN Standards Converter

New York City, NY – June 9, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, working together with Microsoft Corp., has just launched its Dalet xN Standards Converter, available now through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Building off of the industry-leading AmberFin technology, the Dalet xN Standards Converter brings the highest-quality motion-compensated frame-rate conversion to the cloud, making it the first truly accessible file-based standards conversion tool.

“AmberFin has long set the benchmark for file-based standards conversion,” emphasizes Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “With AmberFin, we made file-based standards conversion a reality by exploiting high-performance computing and making high-quality international video exchange more accessible. Today, we’re doing the same thing all over again, but taking it one step further by bringing those capabilities to the cloud and making international video exchange available to the masses.”

“By making the Dalet xN Standards Converter available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Dalet democratizes the capabilities of AmberFin international video exchange. Users simply upload their video files and select the desired output video standard,” said Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager, Azure Media Services and Azure CDN, Microsoft Corp.

Offering the highest-quality, on-demand format and frame rate conversion, the Dalet xN Standards Converter identifies the simplest configuration and outputs the final video product in the highest quality possible. It’s incredibly easy to use, and the results are consistently outstanding.

Feature highlights include:

High quality: Consistently produce high-quality video output

Simple: Friendly user interface to prepare, trigger and monitor the conversion process

Scalable: Ability to handle multiple transcode projects simultaneously

Deliver anywhere: Flexible cloud-based service means content can be uploaded and downloaded from anywhere in the world

Pricing flexibility: On-demand pay-per-use model

